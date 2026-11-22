The Buffalo Bills have been in excellent form this season, and part of their success goes to quarterback Josh Allen. He has not only been throwing with sharp accuracy, but has also been controlling the game with his legs. Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has seen it too, and wouldn’t want to be involved in games besides him for that reason.

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On Friday’s appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show,” Irvin was asked who he would like to receive the ball from among the current league quarterbacks.

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“Oh, Joe Burrow. Definitely Joe Burrow,” Irvin answered. “Well, Joe Burrow has the Troy Aikman arm, and he has some pretty good legs, but he doesn’t use them as much. And every time he doesn’t use his feet, I can make shoes. I can make some money, get some shoes for my baby’s feet. You see what I’m saying?”

The three-time Super Bowl-winning WR then highlighted how Josh Allen is the opposite, and he wouldn’t be comfortable receiving for him.

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“So, I need a quarterback that just going to throw, don’t always want to go. And with the Josh Allen and all those other guys, yeah, they move around a little too much,” added Irvin.

Irvin has a point, though. While Allen has a completion percentage of 65% and has thrown for 2,223 yards, he has been in otherworldly form when it comes to his running game this season.

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Allen has rushed for 290 yards on 66 attempts. But what is far more impressive is that he has scored 11 rushing touchdowns, tying him for the most with Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. A quarterback leading the rushing touchdown statistic is already impressive, but Allen has also been an avid runner with his swift movements. In fact, he holds the highest career rushing success rate in NFL history among players with at least 750 rushing attempts, at an incredible 60.2%

Meanwhile, Burrow has been leading the league in passing touchdowns with 27, while also having a league-leading 74.7% completion percentage for 2,795 yards. In Week 11, he also has a chance to be the first player to have at least three touchdown passes and a 115 passer rating or higher in six consecutive games.

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Irvin earlier praised Burrow for his throwing abilities and has been comparing him to Aikman since he came to the league.

“I love what I’m seeing from Joe Burrow and this Bengals offense,” Irvin said on The Pat McAfee Show. “They’re gonna win throwing the football, and I love it.”

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This shows the difference between two elite quarterbacks who are leading their teams to a potential Super Bowl.

In Week 11, Burrow will play against the Washington Commanders, while Allen will face off against the Miami Dolphins. Though the Doplhins are 1-8, Allen knows better than to undermine any rival.

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“If you were looking at strictly records, one win compared to, you turn on the tape of that defense, they’re doing some fantastic things, and I’m not just saying that,” Allen said. “They are very sticky. That scheme is freaking awesome. Their head coach has them playing extremely hard. They’re very in sync. They’ve played a few good offenses and some of the top offenses in the league this year, and they’ve done a really good job with them.”

While the Dolphins struggle to win, their defense has done a decent job of holding the opponents’ offense as much as it can. The Dolphins rank 10th in the league for total defense, and rank seventh for allowing 202.1 passing yards per game.

Allen emphasized that the game against Miami isn’t going to be a “cakewalk,” and that Miami is “hungry” and is “looking to upset.” Because Miami has been struggling to find form, some fans and media outlets have already begun eyeing the Bills’ next game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Allen made them clear about looking into the future.

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“I’ve been playing this game long enough where it doesn’t matter to me,” Allen said. “And I know that’s what we have in this locker room: a lot of veteran leadership. We’re not looking forward to next week. We’re looking forward to this week. It’s another opportunity to go 1-0 against a division opponent. So again, we can’t look ahead; we can’t look behind. We’re just looking at what’s in front of us right now, and that’s the Miami Dolphins.”

Allen is looking to take one step at a time amid the Bills’ Super Bowl contention season. He will be looking for a win here as well, although he thinks Miami’s defense “gives them a shot in every game that they’re in.”