Michael Penix Jr. is Not Falcons’ Most Promising Building Block as Star WR Bags Honor

With the promise and potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Michael Penix Jr. has been the star of the show. However, another Falcons star has been quietly grinding to make his space in the league. Even with the veteran Kirk Cousins’ struggles in the pocket and Penix Jr., the Falcons’ No. 5 has achieved impressive success.

In this offseason, he has been turning heads as more and more praise keeps getting showered on the player, with his new record even surpassing a previous franchise player. Just recently, he reached his biggest achievement this year, even surpassing the young quarterback. And that promising player is none other than Drake London.

For a brief glimpse, this star player from the Falcons hauled in 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns, ranking ninth in receptions, fourth in yards, and ninth in touchdowns across the NFL. “He’s a dog. He’s a high-level competitor. You better get your coaching and your information to him during the week because when the lights come on, it’s time to play football, and he’s going to go,” Falcons’ head coach Raheem Morris said.

Drake was just ranked No. 97 in the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2025. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton also named the WR as the “most promising” player. Drafted in 2022, he just finished his third NFL season and it was his best so far. His 100 receptions made him the fifth Falcons player ever to reach this milestone in a season, and the first since Julio Jones in 2018. This happened during the game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, which they lost when he caught an 11-yard pass from Michael Penix Jr.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 22: Atlanta wide receiver Drake London 5 runs the ball after a reception during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons on December 22nd, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

In Week 17, he broke the 1,000-yard mark when he caught a 14-yard pass from Penix. The Falcons’ star received high praise from offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. “He’s a big part of this organization, big part of the offense,” he said.

London is ahead in terms of performance and impact right now. While Penix is given the honor of being one of the most promising stars from the Falcons, London has made a strong case for himself too. As the Falcons’ starter quarterback develops into a strong starting QB, they could become a dangerous duo together, especially with the quarterback also honing his skills under a veteran.

Kirk Cousins to take the mentor role for Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons# 9 is all set for next season as the starting QB. And with that, he replaced the veteran QB, Kirk Cousins, after his rough year with the team. Cousins had earlier signed a four-year deal worth $180 million, which makes it difficult for him to trade. Throughout the offseason, much of the focus was on trade rumors involving Cousins. As per the reports, he will likely remain with the team and perhaps be a mentor for Michael. This is also because of how the team might be reluctant to $20 million in guarantees.

How did the veteran quarterback react to becoming the backup to Penix Jr.? “He’s a first-class guy in everything he does,” Penix said during his conversation with FanDuel Sports Network. Cousins had only warm and encouraging words for the young star player.

Well, drafted as the 8th overall back in 2024, Penix spent much of his time under the guidance of Cousins. “From day I got in, I always told him I had his back if he ever needed me, and he’s been the same for me ever since. He called me ‘I just want you to know I’m here in your corner. No bad blood between us. We were open with each other about our feelings about the whole situation,” he said.

Now, rather than walking away, Kirk Cousins has embraced the role, which might help the two form a more valuable partnership. And well, the veteran’s leadership and guidance might prove to be more helpful for Penix to quickly catch up with his opponents.