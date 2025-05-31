Michael Strahan Becomes an ‘Abusive Friend’ as FOX Broadcaster Left Speechless on GMA With Family Secret

Some friendships never grow old—especially when they involve Super Bowl rings, trash talk, and a little public roasting. Michael Strahan, of course, is no stranger to playful jabs. His bond with Jay Glazer goes back decades, with countless Sundays spent behind the desk and even more banter off-screen. These moments aren’t for show—they reflect a very real camaraderie forged through football, media, and a whole lot of inside jokes.

And while Strahan may be the tallest of the crew, he’s often the first to get caught in the middle of their comedic fire. FOX NFL Sunday regulars Michael Strahan, Jay Glazer, and Jimmy Johnson recently reminded fans just how deep those bonds run. In an Instagram post, Glazer shared a photo of the three friends playing around with a Super Bowl, but it was the caption that stole the show.

“Abusive friends. Luckily for me my low center of gravity and base make me damn near immovable so screw your short jokes 😂😂😂”, Glazer wrote on Instagram, tagging @michaelstrahan and @jimmyjohnson4616. The playful dig had fans laughing, with many pointing out how natural the chemistry between the three is—even when it involves tossing around each other and the hardware.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Glazer (@jayglazer) Expand Post

That’s part of Strahan’s charm. He doesn’t take himself too seriously, and that’s clear in his media appearances too. Just last week on The Tonight Show, he joked with Jimmy Fallon about how being on both FOX NFL and GMA feels like playing offense and defense at once. “You go from yelling about quarterbacks to talking skincare in five minutes flat,” he laughed. “Good luck keeping a straight face.”

It’s that blend of humility and humor that makes even his off-field moments headline-worthy. While Strahan usually sets the tone with humor, Good Morning America recently flipped the script on him.

When the tables turned, Michael Strahan got blindsided with his family twist

Lauren Green blindsided Michael Strahan with a personal revelation during a segment—they’re family. Strahan, visibly stunned, responded with an honest “I didn’t know that!” live on-air. Green confirmed that they were cousins, a fact neither had realized despite years in the spotlight. The moment quickly went viral not because it was scandalous, but because it was so human.

In a media landscape often dominated by curated stories, Strahan’s candid reaction felt refreshingly raw. Moments like that only add layers to Strahan’s public image, which continues to evolve. Just recently, he confirmed his role as a groomsman in Travis Hunter’s wedding, showing support not only as a friend but also as a mentor.

Michael Strahan partnered with Travis Hunter through his brand, Michael Strahan Brand, to help style the wedding look. Strahan said, “A huge thank you to Travis Hunter for choosing us to suit up the groomsmen on his big day!” That kind of behind-the-scenes support mirrors the kind of loyalty we saw in the Glazer photo. And he hasn’t stopped there.

From driving the pace car at the Indianapolis 500 to being a full-on Big Papa after his daughter welcomed a son last year, Strahan has been practically everywhere. Whether it’s ESPN interviews, Instagram fashion drops, or surprise GMA segments, Strahan’s name stays in rotation—and often in the most unexpected ways. As he once joked in an interview, “If there’s a camera around, chances are I’ll walk right into it.”

There’s something full-circle about this week’s mix of laughs and legacy. On one hand, you’ve got Super Bowl-era jokes between old friends still lighting up Instagram. On the other hand, an emotional TV moment that uncovered new roots. Both sides show us who Michael Strahan is: the teammate, the media powerhouse, and the family man who’s still discovering surprises of his own.

And if the past week is any sign, we’ll keep seeing Strahan at the center of these unforgettable moments—roasting, reacting, and always, somehow, right where the spotlight hits.

