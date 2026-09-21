Michael Strahan Catches Mistake About Josh Allen as FOX NFL Sunday Hosts Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long Erupt in Laughter

A discussion about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took a funny turn on FOX NFL Sunday when Michael Strahan caught Howie Long making a simple math error while discussing Allen’s touchdown total. The exchange happened during Sunday’s Week 2 pregame show, with host Curt Menefee leading the discussion alongside Terry Bradshaw, Long and Strahan. Long was discussing Allen’s early-season production when his touchdown math suddenly stopped adding up.

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“He’s got 10 touchdowns right now, five passing, four rushing,” Long said during the live broadcast. “He’s unstoppable. Right now, he looks like not just the best quarterback in football; he might be the best player in football.”

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Strahan caught the error almost immediately.

“Because he said he’s got 10 touchdowns, five passing, four rushing, that’s nine,” Strahan said.

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Long realized the mistake almost instantly, and the correction only made the studio reaction funnier. Strahan was already laughing as Menefee asked what had caught his attention. Once the numbers were explained, Long joined in rather than trying to defend the obvious error. Of course, FOX NFL Sunday was not going to let a mistake like that pass without another joke. Menefee turned toward Bradshaw and suggested that Long might have picked up his mathematics from the legendary quarterback.

“He’s taking math lessons from Terry Bradshaw, that’s what’s going on,” Menefee said.

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That brought Bradshaw into the exchange, with the four-time Super Bowl champion pushing back playfully as the rest of the desk continued laughing. Bradshaw has been part of FOX NFL Sunday since the program began in 1994, while Long has also been a fixture on the show since its early years.

Strahan joined the FOX NFL Sunday cast in 2008 after his NFL career with the Giants. Long, meanwhile, spent 13 seasons with the Raiders franchise before moving into broadcasting and eventually becoming one of FOX’s most recognizable NFL analysts.

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The correct total was nine touchdowns, and even that number underscored how strong Allen’s start to 2026 had been. Buffalo opened the season with a 36-31 win over the Houston Texans, then followed it up days later with a 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions to christen the team’s new Highmark Stadium, pushing the Bills to 2-0. Across those two games, Allen has thrown for 582 yards and five touchdowns without a single interception, while adding 92 rushing yards and four more scores on the ground.

It’s not Bradshaw’s first on-air mix-up this year, either. During January’s NFC Championship Game halftime coverage, Bradshaw briefly began discussing Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold even though the preceding segment had focused on the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Broncos. Strahan chuckled and quickly clarified which game they were discussing.

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The brief exchange quickly became a widely reported moment from the pregame show. A reminder that even a desk full of Hall of Famers isn’t immune to a little on-air arithmetic trouble.