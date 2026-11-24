As crazy as the hype was for the Sunday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings, a similar moment appeared on FOX NFL Sunday, featuring Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan.

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“As a veteran quarterback, I knew a team blitzed a lot,” Bradshaw said, as per Awful Announcing. “I was a wooly bugger. Tasmanian devil. I was a slobber going everywhere. I’m telling you, bring it on. Bring those blitzes on.”

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Bradshaw and Strahan have been a mainstay on FOX’s NFL coverage. Being a four-time Super Bowl champion, Bradshaw sure knows a lot about how to handle a blitz. But it was rather his way of explaining it that had Strahan trying to catch a breath after trying to control his laughter.

Just a few minutes into the show, the co-hosts started talking about the biggest game of Week 11, which had two winning teams battle it out: the 49ers and the Vikings. After Strahan and Howie Long gave their thoughts on the game, Bradshaw started talking about their defense and how the 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was capable of handling it.

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That’s when he started the banter, and even started slobbering for a few seconds as he said how eager he was for the opponent teams to blitz on him. Strahan was the one trying to hold back his laughter at the time, controlling his emotions.

Before coming into the game, the Vikings had the best defense in the league, allowing only 14 points per game. What was even more impressive was that the Vikings had a blitz percentage of around 67.3%, leading the league in this statistic as well.

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So it wasn’t wrong of Bradshaw to talk about it, but it was the manner in which it was talked about that made the one-time Super Bowl winner struggle to control his emotions.

Bradshaw has been with FOX since 1994, joining the network more than a decade after ending his 14-season NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he won four Super Bowls. Although he has faced criticism over several on-air gaffes in recent years, he has no immediate plans to retire. His current contract runs through the 2029 Super Bowl, by which time he will be 80.

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During FOX’s Week 11 coverage on Sunday, Bradshaw stumbled over his words and his spitting and slobbering his words caught viewers’ attention, but many fans took it lightly. Some even shared a clip of the Tasmanian Devil from Looney Tunes wagging its tongue in response to the incident.

Despite the occasional on-air mishap, Bradshaw has made it clear that he wants to continue working as long as he can. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times ahead of his memoir’s release, he admitted that he had grown concerned about FOX potentially ending their partnership earlier than expected. He also said he wanted to remain relevant and continue earning the audience’s support.

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Strahan, on the other hand, has been one of the most renowned personalities in the footballing world. Not only has he won hearts with his Hall of Fame career, but he has also shown care for his family.

Strahan is a father of five children, having his two eldest children, Tanita and Michael Jr., with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins; twins Isabella and Sophia with his second wife, Jean Muggli; and a baby girl with his girlfriend, Kayla Quick.

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Even though his family is not like any other orthodox family, his priority remains the same, saying that “it’s all about family” for him now. Strahan earlier discussed his difficulty trying to manage time for his children while working as an analyst, appearing on several podcasts, and being the co-host of the FOX show.

“I think a lot of times when you split, people assume that the mother is supposed to take responsibility for the kids,” Strahan said, explaining how he manages time to meet his sons who live in Germany with their mother. “From day one, it was very important for me to be active, to be a part of their life. I was constantly on planes and phones. And it’s very hard — of course, it’s hard with them being in Germany. But one thing I learned is, you make time for what you want to make time for.”

Strahan has gone through family struggles as well. Back in 2023, his daughter Isabella was diagnosed with brain cancer at 19 years of age. Strahan was there for his daughter and his family while Isabella underwent surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. She now continues her life with grace after her treatment.

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“[What] was really important was family, and relationships, and the love that you have for each other, and the support you have to give each other,” Strahan said. “I think that our relationship now is better than ever.”

As the NFL season is midway through, Strahan continues to work and manage time for his family, who are a big part of his on-air personality.