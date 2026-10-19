“Mid OC”: One of His Former WRs Publicly Blames Brian Schottenheimer for Jets’ ‘Terrible Back-to-Back AFC Championship Games’

Ten days apart, the Dallas Cowboys flopped twice in prime time. A winless Tampa Bay team, starting an undrafted rookie quarterback, beat them 24-16 in Arlington. Then Green Bay handled them 23-13 on Sunday night, dropping Dallas to 2-4. As the former New York Jets receiver saw their consecutive offensive failures, he resisted the urge to stay silent. Instead, he took to social media with a pointed finger at the one calling those offensive plays: Brian Schottenheimer.

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On Monday, Braylon Edwards, who once ran his plays in New York, said he had seen such offensive collapse before.

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“Watching the @dallascowboys struggle two weeks in a row reminded me of why we as a Jets offense were terrible in back to back afc championship games in ’09’ and ’10’….mid OC by the name of Brian Schottenheimer,” Edwards posted on X, taking a sharp dig at Schottenheimer.

The 2009 box score shows why the wound never closed. In the AFC title game at Indianapolis, Edwards torched the Colts for an 80-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. The Jets led 17-6 with 2:11 left before halftime, and they never scored again. Opposing quarterback Peyton Manning threw for 377 yards, and the Colts rolled 30-17. That touchdown was Edwards’ last catch of the day.

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A year later, Pittsburgh built a 24-0 lead against the Jets, allowing them to just one rushing yard in the first half. Trailing 24-10 in the fourth quarter, New York reached the Steelers’ two-yard line. Then Mark Sanchez threw two incompletions, and the Steelers stuffed LaDainian Tomlinson on fourth down. They had 17 plays, 80 yards, and 8:06 of time, but it ended in a shutout. Pittsburgh won 24-19.

Edwards has nursed this grudge for more than 16 years. After the Colts loss, he told reporters, “I don’t call the plays. I just run them.”

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In 2024, he told the NFL Players Second Acts podcast that the Jets scrapped the plan that beat Pittsburgh 22-17 in December. He had eight catches for 100 yards in that win. “I blame Brian Schottenheimer,” he said.

In fact, when the Cowboys hired him as head coach in 2025, Edwards questioned their reasoning. On the Glory Daze podcast, he remarked, “He’s a head coach in the NFL now; how I do not know.”

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Dallas just handed him fresh material. In 2025, Schottenheimer’s offense ranked second in the NFL in yards with 391.9 yards per game and seventh in scoring with 27.7 points per game. Now it has stalled under 20 points in back-to-back Dak Prescott starts, something last seen in 2019.

At Lambeau, only 15 of Dallas’ 70 plays were runs. Not one first-quarter pass went to George Pickens, and Cowboys great Dez Bryant blasted the snub. Prescott threw two interceptions in each loss.

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“The effort is right, the fight is right, but mistakes are killing us,” Schottenheimer said afterwards.

Edwards blamed Schottenheimer for back-to-back title-game flops. Now Dallas has delivered back-to-back prime-time duds. The play caller’s next shot at shedding the “mid OC” label comes next Monday night in Philadelphia. Both teams sit at 2-4, and blood clots have sidelined Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for the season. Until then, the picture isn’t looking good for Brian Schottenheimer in Dallas.