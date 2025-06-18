Mike Evans’ Bold Claim for Baker Mayfield Rings True as Buccaneers Get Update on WR Room

“I know I say it a lot but this might be the best receiving room I’ve been a part of.” With these words, Mike Evans had hyped up the Buccaneers’ WR room just a few days ago. And coming from a guy who’s been posting 1000+ yards every season since he entered the Buccaneers’ locker room, that’s big. But this wasn’t the first time Evans had spoken in favor of the WR depth, as he had further added, “I say it every year but we always get great players coming in so that’s been very fortunate for me in my career to be around a lot of great young players and they’ve added to the room tremendously.” And this year’s cream of the crop seems to be doing everything to prove Evans right.

From DeSean Jackson to Antonio Brown, Mike Evans has had the opportunity to play alongside some serious talent. Entering his 12th season in the NFL, there was a lot of buzz about what Evans could do this season, along with Chris Godwin. And with the draft additions of Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson, the WR depth chart looked almost like a superhero lineup. As Evans himself has said, “They’re already very polished already. Emeka has really strong hands, super smart. Tez, speed, quickness.” With these two additions, even PFF believes the Bucs are going to bring heat this year.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) just dropped their 2025 rankings, and they’ve got Tampa Bay’s receiving corps sitting at No. 2 behind the Eagles. In a league where a QB’s success often boils down to the weapons around him, that’s fuel for Baker Mayfield as he gears up for another season under center. As PPF writes, “It was a coin flip between the Buccaneers and the Eagles for the top spot, as they earned equal 79.1 PFF receiving grades in 2024. – The Buccaneers win the depth battle, though, as Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan and Rachaad White make for the deepest receiving corps in the NFL. Mike Evans (90.1), Chris Godwin (85.7) and Bucky Irving (90.5) were all top-15 players in PFF receiving grade among qualifiers at their positions in 2024.”

While Philly might edge Tampa Bay in terms of elite star power, the Bucs crush it when you look beyond the top two. Rookies like Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson are already turning heads. They’re polished, explosive, and ready to roll – not your usual “wait and see” guys. Even in his rookie year, Jalen McMillan had posted 461 yards and 8 TDs to add to Tampa Bay’s success. For Baker Mayfield, the WR room changes everything. Instead of forcing the ball to just Evans or Godwin, he can spread it out, pick his spots, and keep defenses guessing. More rhythm, fewer sacks, and better clutch plays. Injuries? Rotation? No problem. The Bucs have built this room to handle it all. And the new guys are only going to up the stakes with their potential.

Emeka Egbuka – young gun, big moves

While some teams are focused on explosive duos (CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in Dallas), there’s balance in the Bucs’ WR room. While Mike Evans holds the veteran fort down, there is also optimism from the front office about Chris Godwin returning from his ankle injury. Godwin just may be able to return before Week 1. And then there’s the rookie WR Emeka Egbuka, who, as per reports, has already become the standout through the minicamps. Mike Evans finds a big source of motivation for this year’s rookies. “It gives me motivation. I was once in those shoes and I remember that hunger, and it helps me keep that hunger – seeing young great players like that that are hungry.” And it’s not just Evans who’s noticing the rookies.

via Imago May 9, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Emeka Egbuka 9 talks with media while attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers minicamp on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0817308435st Copyright: xDouglasxR.xCliffordx

Emeka Egbuka has already impressed the coaches with his crisp routes and sure hands. Lining up inside as well as outside, there’s a ton of versatility on the table with Egbuka on the roster. Even Baker Mayfield was all praises for him recently as he said, “The thing that sticks out is how cerebral he is, he’s so smart. Right now, I think we could plug and play him at any receiver spot. He understands the offense that well and that’s just him being a pro already and he’s not a rookie. He doesn’t act like it at least.” From plug-and-play weapons to explosive pairs like Evans and Godwin, you’ve got a WR room that’s dangerous from top to bottom.

Baker Mayfield can switch formations, attack mismatches, and keep defenses on their heels. And since the Bucs don’t rely on one or two guys to carry the load, defenses can’t just game plan to shut down Evans or Godwin. Mike Evans didn’t just hype up his teammates – he spoke the truth. And with PFF’s latest verdict, the Bucs aren’t sneaking up on anyone. This WR room might just be the key to unlocking Tampa Bay’s full potential. With a perfect blend of seasoned vets and next-gen talent, Baker Mayfield has everything he needs to light it up in 2025.