Mike Evans Ignores Chris Godwin & Names Bengals Veteran Receiver As The Only Guy Better Than Him

No one has done it more consistently than Mike Evans, despite the fantasy excitement and highlight reels that dominate wide receiver discussions. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout has subtly amassed 11,633 receiving yards since joining the league in 2014, which is more than any other pass-catcher over the past decade. And if you thought that was good enough, then think again. Because he’s the only player in NFL history to begin his career with 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons, tying Jerry Rice’s iconic streak and setting himself up to break it in 2025.

He’s not done yet. Evans, who is 31 and in his 12th season, just became one of only a dozen NFL receivers to reach the coveted 100-touchdown club. So, you know who to trust when the talks of the next generation of WRs start swirling. But it isn’t about who he said is the best, it’s about who he left out.

During the Buccaneers’ minicamp, Evans was asked to list his favorite young wide receivers in an interview with FOX Sports. He answered with a candid twist, and a surprising name topped the list. “Ja’Marr Chase. He’s a guy where if you said he was better than me — I don’t think anybody’s better than me — but if you said him, I would understand.” Chase, a Bengals veteran who already has four 1,000+ yard seasons, has clearly made enough of an impression to earn the respect of a future Hall of Famer. And coming from a receiver who’s been the gold standard for a decade, that’s no small compliment. But the compliment was not for his running mate in Tampa Bay, Chris Godwin.

But to be fair, Evans didn’t stop there. He listed a number of up-and-coming stars that he admires, including Nico Collins and Justin Jefferson. Described Collins as a “mix of me and Julio Jones…catch like Julio and he has muscles like Julio. He has the length like me.” And also mentioned Bucs rookie Emeka Egbuka and compared him to teammate Chris Godwin. The beauty of Evans’ viewpoint is that he sees more than simply statistics; he also recognises the nuances, ceilings, and parallels that set potential greatness apart from flashes.

Evans’ admiration says more about his understanding of the position’s development. Chase’s dominance, from his precise routes to his explosive yards-after-catch plays, is similar to Evans’s for years, but it has a distinct aesthetic. In recognizing Chase, Evans isn’t giving up the crown — he’s acknowledging the next real contender for it. And Evans isn’t just impressed with Chase, he’s all downright hyped about the WR room at Tampa Bay.

Mike Evans sees a new standard in Tampa’s WR room

Evans told reporters this week that “this might be the best receiving room I’ve been a part of.” Yes, he admits that every year. But this time, he might actually mean it. The Buccaneers restocked in the draft, adding seventh-round pick Tez Johnson and first-round pick Emeka Egbuka to a roster that still includes veteran Chris Godwin. “I say that every year, but we always get great players to come in, so that’s been very fortunate for me in my career to be around a lot of great young players. They’ve added to the room tremendously. They’re already very polished,” Evans said.

Evans lit up while talking about the rookies. Emeka? “Really strong hands, super smart…looks like a running back.” To be clear, that was a compliment. Evans even went so far as to say that Egbuka catches like Chris Godwin, which is about as high praise a man who has been on the same sideline as him for eight years can give.

And for Tez Johnson? “Tez is speed, quickness,” Evans noted, hinting that the Bucs offense could open up in new ways with his skill set on board. The best part? Evans doesn’t sound like a guy clinging to his WR1 status. He sounds like a mentor genuinely excited to pass the torch, or at least share the shine with a group that’s younger, deeper, and more polished than most people expected.