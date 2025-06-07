Mike Florio Sets Trade Deadline for Lamar Jackson After John Harbaugh’s Admission

Lamar Jackson has always prided himself on doing it both on the field as a quarterback and off it as a free agent. From the moment he entered the Ravens as a confident 21-year-old, he commanded attention. With calm assurance, Jackson declared, “They’re gonna get a Super Bowl out of me. Believe that.” Baltimore traded up to select him 32nd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, making a bold bet on a player many doubted. This had surely ruffled some feathers in the quarterback room. The reason? Just a year earlier, Joe Flacco was still basking in fame, having held the QB1 position for eleven seasons. He overtook the veteran with steady play, and Flacco was traded to the Broncos just a year after his arrival.

This all began in April 2023, when Lamar Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens. This deal made him the highest-paid player in the NFL at that time. It marked a major commitment by the franchise to a quarterback. Nearly seven years have passed since that night, and now the calendar reads 2025, and the NFL landscape looks very different. According to analysts’ predictions, the replacement history in the Ravens might soon repeat itself, hinting at a trade in the future in 2028.

Conversations about long-term planning have already started around the front office. A recent YouTube video by NFL on NBC featured analysts Michael Holley and Mike Florio discussing what the future beyond the next three years could look like for the Ravens. Now, Jackson’s current deal runs through 2027 after the extension. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2028. Florio shared his view on the franchise’s possible next steps. “We’re possibly three years away from the Ravens quietly developing an affinity for a quarterback that’s entering the NFL and quietly positioning themselves to get that guy and quietly stepping away from Lamar Jackson.”

This suggestion might not be far-fetched. In fact, it reflects how Jackson himself entered the quarterback room. Joe Flacco had been the starter for eleven seasons before the QB room in the Ravens underwent renovation. Florio reminded viewers how it happened. “They drafted Lamar Jackson. Traded back into round one and drafted Lamar Jackson, and Flacco was at some draft party in the Inner Harbour and it was like, well, this is awkward.” Flacco even pleaded with the Ravens amidst a hip injury, saying, “Man, I did not want to let Lamar get out there, that’s for sure.” But Jackson ruthlessly replaced Flacco.

Throughout the discussion, both analysts emphasized a bigger pattern within the league. Florio described this with clarity. “But my point is this, every player has a shelf life. Every player has a shelf life. And every team, they’re always looking, as I motion toward the imaginary football machine.” He connected this point directly to the Ravens’ front office. “The Ravens have proven over the years that they are meticulous, that they are calculated, they are strategic. I guarantee you they’re already thinking, how many more years are we going to get out of Lamar Jackson?” Florio closed the thought with conviction. “I guarantee you they’re already thinking about that.”

Now, the weight behind these speculations will take at least 3 years to be verified. But right now, Jackson has made the headlines again with critics circling his actions.

John Harbaugh stands firm behind Lamar Jackson

Even though Lamar Jackson’s contract negotiations have often dominated the headlines, the quarterback himself has remained largely absent as of late. His absence from the Ravens’ second week of voluntary OTAs has sparked reactions, especially from critics waiting to evaluate his offseason focus. Jackson attended two sessions last week but missed the three most recent workouts. These were held on June 3, June 5, and June 6. The Ravens still have three more voluntary sessions scheduled before the start of mandatory minicamp later this month.

Despite the media attention, head coach John Harbaugh remains unfazed. He addressed Jackson’s absence in a post shared on X. He stated, “The measure for any player is how they play. I’m not really measuring the attendance. It’s a voluntary camp. When Lamar’s out here, I promise you he loves being out here. So he’s my guy.” Harbaugh’s words clearly show that he does not view the absence as a cause for concern. His focus stays on ‘on-field results’ rather than offseason optics.

Harbaugh ended his remarks on a confident note. “Lamar, the days he played out here, he played great. He is in great shape.” That comment reflected the coach’s deep belief in Jackson’s physical readiness. He added, “I can’t wait to get into this season.” Those words carried the tone of someone who sees no issues ahead. For Harbaugh, Jackson’s presence may be part-time during OTAs, but his leadership and form remain intact.

His message underlined that attendance is not the ultimate indicator of commitment. Instead, he values how a player performs during the time they are present. In Jackson’s case, Harbaugh believes the effort and preparation speak for themselves.