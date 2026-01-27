Mike Macdonald Announces Concerning Sam Darnold Injury News After Sharing Seahawks Update

The new NFC champions Seattle Seahawks, have enough reasons to celebrate, but they also have a major concern. Despite a commendable performance to take down the Los Angeles Rams in the championship game, the team has its most reliable asset injured. While fans have been demanding fresh updates on how Sam Darnold is doing now, a word from the head coach, Mike Macdonald, is expected to turn their hopes down. According to him, there’s no clarity on what capacity he will practice in the coming two weeks.

“Mike Macdonald said he has no early sense of how much Sam Darnold will do in practice the next two weeks as he continues to manage his oblique injury,” insider Brady Henderson reported on X. “The QB was limited all last week. Macdonald, giving context to his three-TD performance postgame, said he “barely practiced.”

