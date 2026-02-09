Mike MacDonald Suffers Big Loss Immediately After Super Bowl LX as Klint Kubiak Announces Raiders Decision

The Seattle Seahawks’ head coach celebrated one of the biggest wins of his career following a commendable 29-13 win over the New England Patriots. However, despite the victory, it seems like Mike Macdonald will also be getting an even share of the loss. As the team captured the crowd’s attention at Levi’s Stadium, their offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, seized the opportunity to respond to the ongoing head coach conversations with the Las Vegas Raiders. His confident admission hinted at a clear shift towards the opportunity, leaving behind a strong offense led by Sam Darnold.

“Yeah! That’s up to God, and we’re just gonna we’re gonna enjoy tonight,” Kubiak told Stacey Dales of NFL Network. “You guys know I’m going to Las Vegas. I’m fired up about it. But tonight, for one more night. Hell yeah, I’m going, of course. I’m going. Yeah, just confirmed it right here.”

The move comes in light of the Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to focus their head coaching search on Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the Raiders believe Kubiak is the right fit for the job.

At just 38 years old, Kubiak has made a big impact in his first season leading Seattle’s offense. The Seahawks finished the 2025 regular season ranked third in points scored and eighth in total yards. They have continued that success in the playoffs, scoring 72 points across two games on their way to the Super Bowl. For now, Kubiak remains focused on preparing his offense to face a strong Patriots defense.

Kubiak’s success has made him one of the most talked-about coaching candidates this year. He spoke with several teams, including the Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Dolphins, and Giants. After a second interview with Las Vegas, the Raiders decided to center their search on him.

His coaching background includes time as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and the New Orleans Saints in 2024. He entered the NFL in 2013 with the Vikings as an offensive quality control coach and later worked as an offensive assistant with the Denver Broncos from 2016 to 2018. During that stretch, he also coached under his father, Gary Kubiak, who was Denver’s head coach for one season.

