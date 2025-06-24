Mike Macdonald’s Father Requests America’s Help for Fellow Veterans Amid Ongoing Health Struggles

It’s a weekday afternoon, and coach Mike Macdonald is leaning over the edge of a dialysis chair, game film paused on his father Hugh’s tablet. Between breaths of childhood heroes and NFL Xs and Os, Hugh—once a West Point engineer and lifelong golfer—points out a defensive breakdown, and Mike nods. Five minutes later, they’re switching gears: plotting hole‑in‑one strategies for their next father‑son round. It’s an image of connection few see, but one that defines a family deliberately rooted in grit and grace. Even as Hugh fights his own battle, he is on a mission not centered on himself, but on helping fellow veterans.

Hugh Macdonald, the father of Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, is currently facing a major health concern. After developing hypertension, he was diagnosed with kidney disease last year. The illness progressed quickly. Earlier this year, doctors told him he needed dialysis and would eventually require a kidney transplant. Hugh now undergoes dialysis three times a week while his family continues the search for a donor.

In the midst of treatment, Hugh found purpose through writing. He is working on a book titled “How Winners Win and Why Losers Lose.” It reflects on his business journey and mindset. His inspirational story hopes to connect with readers who have faced similar battles. Hugh, a retired officer, is using this change in the course of life to shine light on the numerous veterans who struggle with serious health issues.

Hugh wants to share his journey, but not for personal gain. He said he is open to talking “if the focus isn’t on me.” He sees his own story “as a vehicle to tell a story that really focuses on veterans. There are a lot of vets who need kidneys.” He hopes someone will read his words and consider a donation, whether it’s for him or another veteran. He added, “Veterans do so many things for our country, here’s a way people might be able to pay it back.”

Despite his active lifestyle, which included regular golf sessions with Mike, Hugh had developed hypertension over the years. Now, he wants others to understand the larger picture. “I want to make people aware that there are ways that you can help other people that you might never even know about and give a tremendous gift,” he said. “When you do that, the lives you impact and improve and help, you can’t imagine the difference that makes.”

The Seahawks stood in solidarity with the new coach and his father in his attempt to connect with the fans. While narrating his story, they also encouraged fans to donate and learn more about how to help struggling veterans. The official website also highlights Hugh’s inspirational journey throughout the years.

Hugh MacDonald’s life and service

Hugh Macdonald graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1971. While earning a degree in applied science, he played for the Army’s lightweight football team. He became an engineer officer, joining the military just four years before U.S. combat operations in Vietnam ended. His service would shape much of his life and his son’s values.

Mike Macdonald shared how his father’s background influenced him. “The first thing is just respect for our men and women in the Armed Services,” he said. “I’ve been around that world for a long time, my dad being a West Point grad.” Mike also spoke about his aunt, who served as a nurse in Vietnam and met her husband there. Two more aunts also served as military nurses. “My dad was, like, 50. He got stationed in Germany,” Mike once recalled, noting his father’s efforts to help rebuild parts of post-war Europe.

After leaving the military, Hugh entered the business world. He earned a master’s degree from Boston University and founded SalesScope, Inc. He raised Mike and his two older sisters, Kate and Maggie, while building a career. Though he left active duty behind, the values of discipline and service remained central in his life. Mike said, “My dad is just such a steadying force. Talk about high character, high integrity, a right and wrong way to go about things.”

Now facing serious health challenges, Hugh finds strength in his family’s support. Surrounded by loved ones, he still believes in hope. He now waits for a life-saving act from someone he has yet to meet while his 37-year-old son is sharpening his team’s defense, hoping that it will be more “seamless”. As his father battles through dialysis and hope, Mike Macdonald finds himself drawing strength from the same values that shaped both of them — grit, service, and quiet resolve.