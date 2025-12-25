Mike Macdonald’s Strong Statement Against NFL’s Punishment Decision on Seahawks LB vs. Matthew Stafford’s Offense

The NFL’s appeals officer has let the ruling stand, upholding a one-game suspension without pay for Seahawks outside linebacker Derick Hall following an incident in Seattle’s Thursday night win over the Rams. The decision didn’t sit well in Seattle, particularly with head coach Mike Macdonald, who made that clear not long after.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

HC Macdonald opened his news conference by wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas Eve,” then quickly turned to the suspension and his frustration with how it was handled. He said he couldn’t get on board with the league’s conclusion.

“I just really refuse to believe there was ill intent in that play,” Mike Macdonald said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These things are tough; we obviously accept what the league did. I don’t necessarily agree with it. Just because we know Derick as a player and as a person since he’s been here, he’s been nothing but A++ teammate, A++ football player, and a member of our community,” the head coach remarked.

The play itself came near the end of the first quarter. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed a short pass to Puka Nacua down to the Seattle 1-yard line on third-and-goal. On the replay, Hall disengages from right tackle Warren McClendon Jr. and steps over guard Kevin Dotson, who was on the ground. As he did, Hall’s left foot came down on Dotson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dotson left the game with a little more than two minutes left in the first quarter due to an ankle injury and did not return. No flag was thrown at the time.

That didn’t stop the league from stepping in later. The NFL reviewed the play, issued the suspension, and then quickly rejected Hall’s appeal, leaving Seattle without one of its key defenders for this week’s matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

NFL revokes Hall’s appeal

Hall appealed the suspension after it was handed down Friday, but the league didn’t budge. The appeal was heard Sunday by Ramon Foster, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. On Monday, the NFL confirmed the ruling would stand. Foster, a former Steelers offensive lineman, spent 11 seasons in the league and knows the game well.

As a result, Hall will miss Sunday’s game in Carolina and lose a one-week share of his base salary. That comes out to $87,705 from his 2025 salary of $1,578,692. He’ll be eligible to return to practice next Monday, following the Panthers game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The league originally announced Friday that Hall was suspended one game for what it described as an “act of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct” during Seattle’s win over the Rams.

With the suspension upheld, Seattle had to adjust quickly. The Seahawks filled Hall’s spot on the 53-man roster by signing safety D’Anthony Bell off the practice squad. To keep the numbers balanced, they re-signed cornerback Tyler Hall to the practice squad to take Bell’s place.

They’ve already qualified for the playoffs, but they’re still aiming for that top seed, so this loss matters going into Carolina.