Mike McCarthy Announces Bad News as Steelers Are Forced to End Practice Early

Mother Nature has thrown off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp plans. Threats of lightning forced the team to shut down its planned fan access and rethink the entire schedule.

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What was slated to be an electric final public session at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe has now turned into a scramble. And that pushed the head coach, Mike McCarthy, to relay his disappointment.

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“It’s disappointing primarily for the fans just because those are our best practices,” the coach said during a pre-practice press conference. “But just based off the weather, we’ve been kicking this thing around all morning.

“So, we’re basically going to flip our days. We’re going to break camp today and we have a transition day built-in. So, the support staff and everything that comes up here, we’ll be able to move back here today and have all day tomorrow to work on it. And Monday’s schedule will go to Wednesday’s.”

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McCarthy had nothing but praise for the overall Latrobe experience. He even gave Saint Vincent an “A+” as a training ground. For the Steelers, camp offers a traditional atmosphere where grandstands fill with supporters. Fans even bring chairs to sit on the hillside and enjoy the practice sessions.

Beyond the field, the experience fosters camaraderie through shared team dinners in the cafeteria and meetings in the classrooms. In McCarthy’s eyes, the team bonding outside of practice around pool tables and common areas creates invaluable chemistry heading into the regular season.

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However, the stormy forecast forced the team to alter their plans. The Steelers had to move indoors and keep the fans away from practice as they moved back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh. Of course, the fans aren’t happy about it. And neither are the players.

This is certainly not the first time the Steelers have had to face troublesome weather that affected gameplay. Back in January, Pittsburgh battled the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. But it came with some drama as the weather forecast predicted freezing conditions in Pittsburgh, accompanied by snowfall.

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But unlike the postseason games, training camp gives the fans access that regular season games can’t replicate. With the weather turning things around, it’s the fans who are affected the most. Yet, McCarthy claimed that he’s looking forward to 2027.

“I’m actually looking forward to next year, because I’m going to enjoy training camp next year,” the coach said. “Our best practices are when the fans are out there, and it’s an awesome environment to be in.”

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Nevertheless, McCarthy and his squad will look to carry the chemistry built at Saint Vincent directly into their upcoming preseason matchup against the New York Jets. After winning the first preseason game against Green Bay, there’s a lot of hope surrounding Pittsburgh.