Mike McCarthy Disappointed by Steelers’ Performance in Blowout loss to Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ four-game winning streak came crashing down in a 38-18 rout against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Coming off a bye week, Pittsburgh looked completely out of sync, leaving head coach Mike McCarthy searching for answers after the blowout.

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“[I am] disappointed in the performance clearly this evening. We were, you know, being decisively [beaten],” McCarthy said at the post-game presser. “When I look back on the week, coming in, and I think, and I’ve said this, my whole coaching career, handling success is the biggest challenge in this league. And you come up off a bye week, you worry about a letdown. I’ve seen it happen before. Been part of it.”

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The Steelers have been in great form, but after a full week’s rest, it seemed like Sunday Night Football was too much to ask of them. McCarthy, however, did not forget to praise the opposing team’s performance.

Cincinnati came into the night riding serious momentum and proved why they are the hottest team in the division. With the victory, the Bengals extended their winning streak to five games and improved to 7-2, jumping past the 6-3 Steelers to take sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

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“But give credit to the Bengals. They played extremely well. They played the game they wanted to play; we didn’t get to play the game we wanted to play… We are very disappointed in our performance,” McCarthy further stated.

The Steelers were unable to stop the Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow, who had a completion percentage of 79.5% for 409 yards and four touchdowns. On the other hand, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers endured one of the worst outings of his 22-year career, finishing 15-of-29 for 143 yards while taking three sacks.

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Almost all of Rodgers’ production, including two touchdowns, came in garbage time during the fourth quarter after he managed just 27 passing yards through the first three quarters. On the other hand, Pitts’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst games of his 22-year career while also being sacked three times.

McCarthy had pointed out the importance of the bye week earlier after four wins in a row.

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“It was important for the players to get away, both personally and professionally. I’m hoping they had a good break,” McCarthy said before the game. “But getting them activated to the schedule, getting everybody back in tune with moving forward, you have to be careful coming off a bye week.”

But the bye week rest may have backfired on a team that was looking smooth in the previous games.

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Running back Jaylen Warren, who entered the game ranking sixth in the league in scrimmage yards, recorded only 41 yards. Wide receiver DK Metcalf also continued with disappointing performances, while also lining up offside during one of Warren’s catch-and-runs, with just two catches for 54 yards.

McCarthy also pointed out the lack of a running and passing game from his team. He said that the team needed to “get going” on first down when you’re “on the road.” He further said that the team wanted to play a “service style game” but never really went “full steam” and “didn’t get started on offense.”

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But as the loss left a mark on the Steelers’ fine form lately, McCarthy doesn’t think that this is particularly the end of the world for his team.

Mike McCarthy isn’t taking the Bengals’ loss to heart: focused on the next game

Coming into the game, McCarthy was the most excited for the matchup between the two divisional rivals, especially because he grew up watching AFC rivalries and thinks that “divisional football is the best. I love it.” But now, after the loss, McCarthy isn’t holding on to it, but looking forward instead.

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“Oh, wow. You know, it’s one loss, and then it won’t be dealt with as much. I’m more focused on, you know, the details of the fundamentals and the things we needed to do. We’re not going to drive down the drama road of, you know, those types of things. It’s a waste of time. It’s a waste of energy. And you know, we’re going to pour our energy into ourselves, looking into the mirror and stay focused on the things that we can control,” McCarthy said.

Despite losing the division lead, Pittsburgh remains in a strong spot in the AFC playoff picture. McCarthy thinks this loss is “going to be an experience” for the team as a whole, including the coaching staff and the players.

He wants the team to focus on correcting the mistakes and seeing “how fast we move through that process.” McCarthy wants his team to get back on the “winning track” and is eyeing the next game against the Philadelphia Eagles as the start.

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“But that’s clearly not to the standard of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” McCarthy gave a sharp take to conclude his reaction to the loss.