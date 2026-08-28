Mike McCarthy Doubles Down on Keeping All Four QBs Despite Calls to Cut Will Howard After Steelers’ Preseason Finale Loss

Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike McCarthy appears to be standing by his unusual plan to keep all four quarterbacks on the roster, even after the team’s preseason finale raised fresh questions about Will Howard’s place in the group. Pittsburgh lost 28-27 to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, but the quarterback debate has continued into the final roster decisions.

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“I think that’s a very accurate evaluation on your part,” McCarthy said, via TribLive’s Chris Adamski. “I feel good about the QB room. I’ve been saying it for quite some time, they’ve showed it on the field. We’ve got two veterans we can win with and two young guys we’re really excited about the future.”

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This is a position he has maintained for a very long time and never leaned on the idea of going into the season with three quarterbacks.

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McCarthy had deliberately given the two young quarterbacks extended opportunities in the preseason. Allar has emerged as the stronger quarterback, having thrown for 351 yards and three touchdowns. Howard had a tough outing against the Jets in the preseason game with two critical interceptions. Entering the Buffalo game, both quarterbacks had to show why they deserved the QB3 spot.

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Howard completed 9 of 15 passes for 69 yards, scored two touchdowns, and threw one interception before Allar stepped in at halftime. The rookie finished with 9-of-18 passes for 88 yards, but was scoreless. It was a mixed night for both quarterbacks, but it looked like Howard was going to lose the QB3 fight to Allar.

Howard stuck out like a sore thumb earlier in the offseason, with veteran Mason Rudolph emerging as the presumed primary backup, and the Steelers drafting Drew Allar this year. He is expected to be the next franchise quarterback after Rodgers leaves, an idea that seems believable with the rookie outshining Howard in the Packers game.

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But McCarthy voiced his support for the Year 2 quarterback, saying that he was “ahead” of Allar simply because he’s been in the system longer than the rookie. Notably, though, Howard was inactive due to a thumb injury, despite being here before Allar. It was the only advantage he has over the rookie; otherwise, both will technically begin the season with a clean slate.

One thing is clear: Howard might only have this season to clean up his game and be in contention for a better opportunity in 2027. Rodgers will not be in the mix then, which opens up some room for Howard, Rudolph, and Allar to climb up from wherever they end up on the depth chart this year.

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“It’s me versus me every single day,” Howard said. “I’m just trying to get better every single day.”

That is pretty telling of the fight that the young quarterback has to deal with right now. McCarthy has got his back this time.

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Why McCarthy is confident about a four-quarterback room

McCarthy has worked closely with the younger quarterbacks throughout camp and has pointed to the different roles each player brings. Rodgers and Rudolph provide the experience, while Howard and Allar need live reps to continue developing. Even though McCarthy has never put four quarterbacks on his roster, he sees potential in Pittsburgh.

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“We talked extensively about the importance of the whole quarterback room,” McCarthy said. “If you have four quarterbacks in that room, especially the quality that we have currently, I think it only enhances what the regular season would look like.”

“I’d have six quarterbacks in the building if it worked. I think that would be very healthy for the overall quarterback room, with four quarterbacks.”

McCarthy is a quarterback guru. He’s a big reason why Aaron Rodgers has entered GOAT conversations, having meticulously trained him and other quarterbacks. McCarthy believes he and the staff are well equipped to train both Howard and Allar this year.

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“We’re fine as far as the training environment that we’re trying to establish,” McCarthy said before the draft. “I think it’s a position, we speak on it as the most important position in football, and I think it’s important to always try to add to it as you can.”

Offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio also echoed those thoughts, saying that a team can “never have enough quarterbacks.”

Howard, for his part, has embraced the competition in the quarterback room. He has described the group as close-knit, saying the players are pushing one another without letting the competition turn personal.

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“We have a great room, and we enjoy spending time together. It’s not a toxic competition or anything. It’s all out of love. We’re all trying to make the Pittsburgh Steelers better and make each other better,” Howard said.

For now, McCarthy appears comfortable with that tradeoff. The Steelers have already finished their preseason schedule, so the debate over Howard is no longer about another game changing the picture. His case now rests on how the Steelers view his development and his value to the quarterback room.