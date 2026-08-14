Mike McCarthy Explains Why Aaron Rodgers Was Left Out at the Last Minute Against the Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike McCarthy had considered using Aaron Rodgers against the Green Bay Packers, but ended up deciding against it.

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Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that McCarthy had been prepared to play Rodgers, but changed course because Michael Pittman Jr., one half of the team’s planned receiving duo, was injured. McCarthy did not want Rodgers taking preseason snaps without both Pittman and D.K. Metcalf available.

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The decision was notable because Rodgers was preparing for a reunion with the Packers, with whom he spent 18 seasons.

Previously, Rodgers had indicated that he was not really concerned about playing in the preseason. Asked about the possibility, he said, “If I play, great. If I don’t, great.”

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Veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph started the game, but quarterbacks Will Howard and Drew Allar also got some meaningful reps in Rodgers’ absence. Allar, who was drafted this year, went 10-of-13 for 153 yards and two touchdowns and another score on the ground. This game marked the debut for both him and Howard, who will eventually compete to be Rodgers’ replacement in the future.

Thankfully, even with Aaron Rodgers out of the picture, the Steelers defeated the Packers 28-9. Perhaps his absence was for the best.

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After Pittsburgh’s win, McCarthy explained that the decision came down to how he wanted to distribute playing time across the roster.

“It’s really what we’ve been talking about all training camp. A big part of my outlook, and there’s always different variables, but you’re looking to play combinations of people, and I think that was definitely a big part of the reason,” McCarthy said after the game.

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The Steelers had planned to divide the game into three groups, with the first unit playing one or two series, the second handling the remainder of the first half and the third taking over after halftime. With D.K. Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. both unavailable, McCarthy ultimately had a different mix of players to work with, and Rodgers was left out of the rotation.

The change also gave McCarthy a clearer look at the quarterbacks behind Rodgers. Mason Rudolph opened the game and completed 10 of 11 passes for 95 yards. With Rodgers already established as the veteran starter, those extra snaps were valuable for evaluating the depth behind him.

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Pittsburgh was able to spread its snaps across the available players, while Rodgers stayed out of a game that no longer offered the same combination of teammates the coaching staff had expected when it initially considered playing him.