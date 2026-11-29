Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy’s drama reached a level that eventually ended Rodgers’ time with the Steelers. However, it turns out that Rodgers’ concerns may also be pushing McCarthy to make changes to his coaching approach.

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“I was told he was humbled by all this,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported. “… Part of his strategy with taking this team was he got a veteran defensive coordinator in Patrick Graham. And it’s almost like, ‘Hey, I’ll handle the offense. You handle the defense.’ Well, a lot of these players in the Steelers locker room had gotten to know Mike Tomlin really well; he had related to them, and he was a defensive coach. So, there was a bit of a void there that McCarthy had to fill.”

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In the tell-all on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers alleged that McCarthy was not interested in the defense. That made for a really bad look on the head coach, because the role demands that he pay attention to both sides of the ball.

The meeting mentioned above included key defensive players like T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, per Fowler. He said the Rodgers drama ultimately proved to be an important “entry point” between McCarthy and the team. The gap between the defense’s familiarity with Tomlin and the new head coach was also addressed.

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“In that council meeting, they talked about some of that,” Fowler continued. “Some of the players brought up what Rodgers said, saying, ‘Hey, this is maybe what he meant by this. Let’s move forward.’ And I was told McCarthy took a humble approach to that. He listened; he tried to absorb it. You can’t fix it all in one week.”

We Don’t Think Aaron Rodgers Is the Problem. Here’s Why.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow He’s 42. The new plan asked more of his arm, not less. Imago 2025Arthur Smith2026Mike McCarthy Passes a game 35 40 Long passes a game 3.1 5.2 Sacks a game 1.8 3.1 Runs a game 22.5 21.7 How good1st of 32 How often27th of 32 arrow_upwardBetter at itGreat at it, barely used Does it lessDoes it morearrow_forward Long passes that get caught Bengals, the best 58% NFL NFL average 37% Steelers with Rodgers 21% The verdict So, no. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the problem. The plan is. A 42-year-old was asked to throw more and longer, while the NFL’s best running game sat unused. How goodHow often Running the ball1st27th Fake handoffs7th31st Long passes30th3rd Ranks are out of 32 teams. Data: nflverse and FTN, Steelers games through Week 11, 2026. arrow_back See why arrow_forward ES ran all 621 plays from his ten starts. Last year his throws were kept short. This year he was asked to throw more, and longer. Best running game in the NFL, 27th in use. Buffalo runs it six more times a game. 7th best with the fake handoff, 31st in using it. Buffalo uses it far more. 3rd worst at long passes, 3rd most thrown. Buffalo catches nearly twice as many. This part is on Rodgers. About 1 in 5 long passes was caught, a career low. One thing is on him: the long pass. Everything else was the plan.

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It’s strange Rodgers’ relationship with McCarthy broke down so quickly, especially because they spent many years together at Green Bay and won a Super Bowl. The QB, instead, tipped a hat to Mike Tomlin‘s leadership, with whom he spent only one year.

“We’re all coming from Mike T, the polar opposite. Mike T, leader of men. He knew everybody’s name, knew where they came from,” Rodgers said. “That’s what I told (McCarthy). You don’t have to be Mike T, but you have to connect with the guys.”

There was a time when the defense was seen frustrated: the Week 4 clash with the Cleveland Browns.

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During the game, Heyward can be seen shouting angrily amid the defensive failures. A visibly frustrated T.J. Watt also took a coach’s headset and spoke into it, presumably with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who sits up in the booth.

However, defensively, there seems to be a connection of sorts with McCarthy.

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“For the past couple of days, as players, we kind of [said], ‘Coach, you good. Let us turn this up,'” cornerback Jalen Ramsay said on the Amazon Prime broadcast for the Broncos game. “Let us get in our zone. T.J., he get in his zone, Cam do the same thing, everybody’s [doing their own thing.]”

It’s a tough reality for the franchise to be in such a crisis at this time of the season, but it’s looking like McCarthy has begun to right this ship. After all, Rodgers had gutted it brutally.

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Aaron Rodgers claims Mike McCarthy habits were not new

Rodgers also questioned McCarthy’s involvement with the team before their loss to the Eagles. He claimed the coach fell asleep in a meeting, missed walkthroughs, and did not regularly watch game film to prepare.

Rodgers said his claims about McCarthy were not new, and these habits showed in the duo’s stint in Green Bay. He believes McCarthy still holds him responsible for losing his job as the Packers’ head coach.

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Despite all of it, Rodgers chose not to make anything public.

“I protected him,” Rodgers said. “I didn’t talk about the things publicly. I didn’t talk about his habits.”

The drama started after the Steelers lost to the Eagles, who had been on a seven-game losing streak and were starting backup quarterback Joe Milton.

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After the game, McCarthy admitted the offense needed to improve.

“For us as an offense, we need to take a step back and look at some things. That’s what tonight and tomorrow is for.”

Aaron Rodgers also struggled against the Eagles. He completed 30 of his 44 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. He did not throw any interceptions but was sacked five times.

Despite the poor performance, McCarthy made it clear that he would remain the starting quarterback. However, the Steelers announced this Tuesday that Rodgers had been benched. Soon after, it was reported that the QB had been released. The Pat McAfee episode was still running!

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“We talked about some communication and things like that,” McCarthy said. “There was an ultimatum made, clearly outside of his job description. So it was my decision to bench him.”

Now, let’s wait and see if Rodgers’ words actually made a difference for Mike McCarthy or not.