Mike McCarthy Reveals Whether Drafting Drew Allar Changes Aaron Rodgers’ Return

The 2026 NFL season is only four months away, with kickoff scheduled for September. Teams have already begun making moves to strengthen their rosters for the upcoming season. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers face a complication. Their star QB, Aaron Rodgers, has yet to confirm his availability. But amid this uncertainty, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has drafted rookie quarterback Drew Allar, raising speculation about Rodgers’ potential return to the team.

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In a recent presser, McCarthy was asked whether drafting Allar would change the team’s pursuit of Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers’ head coach responded:

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“No, not at all,” as reported by Steelers insider Nick Farabaugh on X.

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished the 2025 regular season with a record of 10–7, finishing first in the AFC North before losing 30–9 to the Houston Texans in the wildcard playoffs round. To bolster their squad for the 2026 season, the team made a few changes, starting with appointing Mike McCarthy as their new head coach.

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Under him, changes seemed imminent, especially considering the uncertainty around star QB Aaron Rodgers’ availability for the upcoming season. The Steelers picked Drew Allar in the third round as the 76th overall pick. The team needed a young QB. With top prospects like Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson being drafted in the first round, the Steelers saw Allar as a fit for their long-term plans.

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The 22-year-old finished his collegiate career at Penn State (2022–2025). He held multiple school records, including the all-time lead in completion percentage (63.2%) and interception percentage (1.3). Not just that, Allar is the first quarterback in program history to lead the team to a College Football Playoff semifinal (2024) and holds an FBS record for the most passing attempts (311) to start a career without an interception.

The Steelers already had Mason Rudolph and Will Howard in the QB room. Among them, Howard seemed to have impressed McCarthy during the offseason training. Hence, there could be chances for him to lead the team amid the uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers’ return. However, the 24-year-old has yet to make his NFL debut after suffering a hand injury in his rookie season (2025).

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Does the drafting of Drew Allar hint at a change of mind in Mike McCarthy? Maybe, maybe not. However, amid these additions, the Steelers and their HC have expressed their interest in continuing to pursue Rodgers to make his return.

Hence, the ball now lies in the 42-year-old veteran QB’s hands. In the 2025 season, Rodgers started 16 games for the Steelers. In those, he passed for 3,322 yards and recorded 24 passing touchdowns. And surely, McCarthy would be keen to take the services of an experienced campaigner like him for his debut season with the Steelers as head coach.

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This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.