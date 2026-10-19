Mike McCarthy Shares Update on Apparent Sprained Ankle Injury Suffered in First Half vs. Bucs

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a comeback to complete against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but their biggest concern at halftime suddenly involved the man leading them from the sideline. Head coach Mike McCarthy was missing from the locker room after appearing to hurt his ankle while walking off the field, leaving fans wondering whether Pittsburgh would have to navigate the second half without him.

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CBS sideline reporter AJ Ross brought viewers the latest as McCarthy received treatment in the blue medical tent. The good news arrived after Pittsburgh’s 26-19 overtime win: McCarthy was back on the sideline, and his postgame update offered some reassurance.

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“Good, good, I got stepped on and then, so say shake it off,” said McCarthy in the post-game press conference (via Pittsburgh Steelers on X).

The situation had looked concerning at the end of the first half. McCarthy was limping as he headed toward the visiting locker room and needed assistance before making his way to the medical tent. Instead of delivering his usual halftime message to the Steelers, he spent the break being evaluated by the team’s medical staff. He eventually returned to the sideline before the third quarter began and resumed his offensive play-calling duties.

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McCarthy even found a way to joke about the unusual experience afterward.

“I don’t recommend it. It’s really hot in there,” he said of spending halftime in the medical tent.

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Still, the more important detail for Steelers fans was that he returned to his position and remained involved while Pittsburgh tried to erase a significant deficit.

His absence also meant assistant head coach Joe Whitt Jr. had to take on additional responsibility during a crucial break. McCarthy explained that Whitt handled the situation well.

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“Joe Whitt did a great job,” said McCarthy. “I mean, it was, you know, Joe has head coach responsibilities, you know, normally. So that was, they didn’t miss a beat. You know, adjustments were made and halftime’s quick anyways. Frankly, the biggest part was really just getting the offensive conversations to me when the guys came out. But, yeah, I thought the guys did what they needed to do.”

For a team trailing by double digits, losing that usual halftime routine could have created another complication. Instead, Pittsburgh found a way to get through it.

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Steelers Turned Halftime Disruption Into an Overtime Statement

Pittsburgh entered the fourth quarter trailing 16-3, having managed only 145 yards of offense and converting one of seven third downs through the first three quarters. The Steelers needed a spark, and Aaron Rodgers found one by getting DK Metcalf more involved. After catching just two passes for 12 yards through three quarters, Metcalf made nine receptions for 81 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime. Rodgers explained the difference after the game.

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“Once we got DK involved, the offense just shifted. So, we can get that going a little earlier next time.”

Pittsburgh finally found a way back into the game in the fourth quarter. Aaron Rodgers hit Darnell Washington for a five-yard touchdown, and rookie cornerback Daylen Everette picked off Tampa Bay quarterback Jalon Daniels to give the Steelers another chance to score.

Chris Boswell made the 39-yard field goal in the next possession, bringing the score to 16-13. Pittsburgh then got another break when Jamel Dean intercepted Daniels and returned the ball 40 yards. Boswell put the Steelers ahead 19-16 with another field goal with 1:21 left, but Tampa Bay refused to go away. Chase McLaughlin drilled a 53-yard kick with eight seconds on the clock, forcing overtime and giving Pittsburgh one more hurdle to clear.

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In OT, Rodgers led a 12-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a six-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard, sealing the victory. Bernard recovered from an earlier fourth-down mistake, when he was tackled while trying to turn a short gain into a bigger play, to deliver the decisive score.

“I just love everything he’s doing,” said McCarthy about Barnard. “I mean, he’s accepted the challenge. You know, we do, we have a lot on his plate. And, you know, and he’s handling it.”

McCarthy’s ankle scare did little to derail Pittsburgh’s comeback, but the Steelers cannot afford to lose momentum now. With Paris next on the schedule, Rodgers and his teammates have a chance to build on their overtime win and prove this team is ready for a tougher stretch.