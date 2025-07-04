Mike McDaniel Gets Major Tua Tagovailoa Warning as Dolphins Future Grows More Uncertain

Tua Tagovailoa broke into the NFL Top 100 at number 91. And it seems more like a warning than a celebration. His highlight reel’s first voice? Tight end Jonnu Smith. Yes, the same guy that Miami traded a few days ago. If you’re looking for symbolism, look no further. That sums up the Dolphins at the moment: talented, confused, and a little unstable. And this is where Miami’s slick-talking, creative head coach, Mike McDaniel, comes in. He’s currently negotiating a minefield that involves expectations, injuries, and a quarterback made of glass and guts.

Rich Eisen laid out the Dolphins’ depth chart for 2025 like he was trying to convince himself that it’ll all work out. Speed everywhere. Tyreek Hill. Jaylen Waddle. Jaylen Wright. Even the sneaky-good Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Add Darren Waller and Alec Ingold to the mix, and it’s a fantasy football dream as long as Tua is standing upright. And that’s the problem.

On Eisen’s show, NFL insider Tom Pelissero didn’t sugarcoat things. “This isn’t breaking news. It all comes down to Tua and his ability to stay on the field,” he said. “Look at Mike McDaniel’s record when Tua Tagovailoa is his starting quarterback. It’s very good. When he’s not out there, it’s not as good.” Hard stop. And it’s not a mystery. Multiple concussions, a dislocated hip, fractured ribs, a broken nose, and back problems are all part of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history. To his credit, Tua has tried everything, including jiu-jitsu, safer sliding, better diets, and mental preparation. But instincts are instincts. He gets near the red zone and suddenly he’s diving headfirst into linebackers like it’s 4th-and-goal in the Super Bowl.

via Imago Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (74) and tight end Jonnu Smith (9) attend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after an apparent injury during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

And let’s not overlook the money side of it. Tua’s deal runs through 2026, nearly $150 million in total. But it is set up in a way to allow Miami an easy exit in the next offseason. The leash is short in case he struggles or is injured again. Miami’s contingency plan? Quinn Ewers and Zach Wilson. That isn’t a backup plan. That’s throwing darts in the dark and hoping one lands on the bullseye.

Wilson’s got raw talent, but he was a walking soap opera in New York. Ewers has the resume of a winner but without the NFL tools. As Polissero put it best, “Is there a clear answer there?… Probably not if you’re a Dolphins fan. You just got to keep Tua on the field. And if that doesn’t happen, if Tua were to get hurt again…there’s going to be decisions for everybody to make as we head into 2026.” Either way, if Tua misses more than a few games, this thing could go sideways fast, and not just for the QB. Because if Tua goes down, Mike McDaniel might be next.

Mike McDaniel battles for his Dolphins future

For Mike McDaniel, this season is a make-or-break one. His seat is heating up. Damien Parson of Bleacher Report described it as “mildly hot.” In other words, if Miami doesn’t deliver, it will be mild in July and boiling by Halloween. Despite having two playoff appearances and a 28-23 record over three seasons, the team has no postseason victories. That isn’t construction. It’s plateauing. And now there are talks in the locker room.

The Dolphins shipped out Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick in a trade that made more noise than sense. Veteran Raheem Mostert didn’t hold back, posting, “Be a Pro-Bowler on the Dolphins, get treated like sh-t.” That’s a straight shot at the regime, and yes, that includes Mike McDaniel. McDaniel was brought in to change the culture. Year one? Fun. Quirky pressers. Cool play designs. But since then, it’s been playoff flameouts and excuses wrapped in soundbites.

What happens if Tua plays all 17 and the Dolphins still flame out? That’s a different kind of crisis. One that points squarely at the coaching. Even McDaniel’s own quotes feel like he’s bracing. “He’s the franchise quarterback,” he said at OTAs. “All of the things a quarterback is asked to do, I think that’s where he’s at. He’s dipped his toe in the water with everything, and now it’s consistency and mastery. That’s why it’s a never-ending exercise.” What if this season ends with another injury, another playoff L, or both? It won’t just be Tua looking over his shoulder in 2026. It’ll be Mike McDaniel packing up his sneakers and buzzwords.