Mike McDaniel Ignores Tyreek Hill’s Public Demand as Jalen Ramsey’s Exit Looks Imminent

Jalen Ramsey‘s trade is a mystery that no one’s been able to crack. It’s almost been a month since Jalen Ramsey’s trade rumors started, but despite interest from teams, there’s no frontrunner to sign him. With Sean McVay desperately wanting to sign Ramsey and Ramsey desperately wanting to sign for the Rams. It seems to be a match made in heaven. However, the NFL, unlike heaven, does have a cap limit, which is preventing the Rams from making the move sooner.

But a recent update from Adam Schefter on the Pat McAfee Show has shed more light on Ramsey’s trade situation. According to Schefter, Ramsey’s exit from the Dolphins seems imminent. In fact, the Dolphins might have also thought about who to get after letting Ramsey go. “If the Dolphins trade Jalen Ramsey, which I expect they might, they’ll probably sign a corner,” he said. Schefter even had an update on which teams might be looking to sign Ramsey. The latest entrant? The Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The Steelers are still looking for a playmaker, whether it’s a receiver or a tight end. A couple of other teams, like the Ravens, remember they signed Jaire Alexander. They were one of those teams that looked like they just needed one more piece. But this all probably starts to heat up in about three weeks,” Schefter added. He also mentioned that while it might not look like teams are too interested right now, that could change pretty quickly. Once training camps get going and teams start seeing where they’re thin, chances are there’s going to be some real competition to land a cornerback like Ramsey.

Meanwhile, there's a bit of a tug-of-war happening at the Dolphins between Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill—and it's all about Jalen Ramsey. Word is, Hill isn't too thrilled about the idea of letting Ramsey go, especially with the team focused on beefing up their defense for the season ahead.

While Hill’s heart is in the right place, keeping Jalen Ramsey in Miami feels like a long shot right now. For one, the Dolphins are looking to clear some space under the salary cap, and moving Ramsey would free up a hefty $16.7 million. That’s not a small number when you’re trying to balance your books. But it’s not just about money. There’s also some tension behind the scenes—Ramsey and head coach Mike McDaniel reportedly haven’t been seeing eye to eye. Word is, there’s been a communication breakdown that’s led to a lack of trust between the two.

With all that in play, it’s starting to feel like Ramsey’s days in Miami are numbered. The Steelers are reportedly in the mix, but the buzz is that they may not be the ones to land him.

Steelers out of the Jalen Ramsey trade battle

The whole Jalen Ramsey trade drama kicked off when both he and Rams head coach Sean were reportedly hoping for a reunion. It looked like it could happen until the Rams unexpectedly re-signed Derion Kendrick. That move pretty much killed the reunion talk, mostly because of how pricey Ramsey is. But just as surprising as the Kendrick signing was, so was the Steelers’ suddenly jumping into the mix. “I think Pittsburgh checked in,” Adam Schefter said during his Tuesday appearance on ESPN Radio.

Turns out, the Steelers might already be out of the run for Jalen Ramsey. Adam Schefter weighed in on the Pat McAfee Show and didn’t exactly sound optimistic about Pittsburgh landing him. “I don’t see that happening. I don’t see Jalen Ramsey getting traded to the Steelers. Now, there’s no chance that there’ll be actual waves from that… Let me just say, I don’t think Ramsey to the Steelers happens,” he said. And honestly, the reasoning behind it checks out. It just doesn’t seem like the right fit right now.

At the end of the day, the Steelers already have Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay locking down the cornerback spots. And the truth is, corner isn’t even a position they like to spend big on, especially not for someone as pricey as Jalen Ramsey. So for now, it looks like Ramsey’s back to square one, with no team ready to pull the trigger on a trade.

The Rams? They’re definitely interested, no doubt about that. But they just don’t have the financial flexibility to make it happen on their own. That said, if the Dolphins and Rams can somehow work out a deal where they split some of Ramsey’s salary, then maybe, just maybe, we’ll see that reunion with Sean McVay after all. But let’s be real: that would take nothing short of a miracle.