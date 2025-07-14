Mike McDaniel Needs To Show Tua Tagovailoa & Co. Who’s the Boss to Save Dolphins Job, Says Insider

What do you get when you mix a Yale brain with a fearless football mind? The most explosive Dolphins team in decades. Since being hired as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach in 2022, Mike McDaniel has led a stunning transformation. Once defined by defence, the Dolphins are now an offensive powerhouse. He’s unlocked the potential of Tua Tagovailoa, delivered back-to-back playoffs, and oversaw a record-breaking 70-point game in 2023. With multiple players hitting career-best seasons and four Pro Bowlers in 2022, McDaniel’s impact has been nothing short of electric.

But the spark hasn’t always lasted. Despite back-to-back playoff appearances, the Dolphins have yet to win a postseason game under McDaniel. It is a growing concern as expectations rise. In 2024, Miami’s offense regressed sharply, finishing 22nd in points scored and 21st in total yards after ranking in the top six in both categories in 2023. The team averaged just 20.1 points per game, down from 29.2 in 2023. Injuries to Tua Tagovailoa disrupted the unit’s rhythm, and Miami closed the season losing four of its final six games, including a Wild Card exit.

But the problems ran deeper than stats. “McDaniel has lately struggled to keep Miami disciplined,” a CBS report states. Despite a roster full of Pro Bowl talent, the Dolphins often lack firm leadership. “They’re terrified of their players,” said former Pro Bowler Asante Samuel on his podcast, blasting Miami’s leadership as having “no backbone” and labeling McDaniel a “pushover.” His remarks hit a nerve, especially considering the Dolphins’ ongoing locker room turbulence. From Jalen Ramsey’s bold personality to Tyreek Hill’s multiple off-field incidents, Miami’s top-end talent often seems to operate with minimal restraint. Add in figures like Christian Wilkins and the recently departed Xavien Howard, and it’s clear this is a locker room that demands strong leadership—something McDaniel hasn’t consistently shown.

If McDaniel wants to bring out the best in the Dolphins, he needs to step up his game and take control of a team that too often rides the edge of chaos. There was the defense’s loud rejection of Vic Fangio, who led Philadelphia’s defense to a Super Bowl after leaving Miami. Jordan Poyer, who spent just one season with the Dolphins, later admitted he would’ve “never” gone above and beyond for the teammates he had in Miami. That kind of reflection speaks volumes. With big personalities like Hill, Ramsey, Jevon Holland, and even new additions like Bradley Chubb, it’s not enough for McDaniel to be the brain behind the offense. To push this team to true contender status, he needs to become its spine.

Which brings the focus back to the quarterback McDaniel built around from day one. Mike brought clarity to Miami by building the offense around Tua Tagovailoa, and the results were immediate. In 2022, Tua led the NFL in passer rating, and in 2023, he threw for 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns and posted a 101.1 rating, ranking among the league’s most productive quarterbacks. He was also the only QB with a 100+ rating in both seasons. But in 2024, injuries returned. Tua played just 11 games, throwing for 2,867 yards and 19 touchdowns. Now fully healthy heading into 2025, he remains McDaniel’s centerpiece—but his ability to stay on the field may define the Dolphins’ ceiling.

Could Tua Tagovailoa save the Miami Dolphins?

Tua Tagovailoa’s talent has never been in doubt in the league. Veteran offensive linemanonce highlighted just how rare Tua’s skills are and compared him to: “I see similarities. I’m not saying they’re the same player or same person, no two people are… The anticipation, the accuracy, the timing of throws, and the ability to knock a wing off a fly repeatedly. Those guys throw darts. They don’t throw to areas; they are very precise. And that’s an elite talent, it’s an elite trait. Very few people possess. He’s one of them and Drew Brees is another.” That level of respect doesn’t come lightly—and it’s a big reason the Dolphins handed Tua a four-year, $212.4 million extension this offseason.

For all his elite traits, however, the one question that continues to follow Tua is whether he can stay on the field. Injuries have been the consistent roadblock in what should be Tua’s prime, and his most recent one—after a helmet-to-shoulder collision with Damar Hamlin—was all too familiar. Another big hit, another early exit. The concern around his long-term durability only grew after that moment.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero put it plainly on The Rich Eisen Show: “This isn’t breaking news. It all comes down to Tua and his ability to stay on the field. Look at Mike McDaniel’s record when Tua Tagovailoa is his starting quarterback. It’s very good. When he’s not out there, it’s not as good.” That contrast is now central to Miami’s larger uncertainty. No matter how much talent surrounds him, Tua’s availability may ultimately decide not just the team’s success but the future of the McDaniel era.