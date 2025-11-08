Mike McDaniel to Refuse New Dolphins Role as Front Office Makes Final Coaching Call: Insider

The Miami Dolphins‘ leadership currently appears to be in a deep restructuring phase. After the shocking departure of their long-time General Manager, Chris Grier, speculations surrounded the head coach, Mike McDaniel’s potential transition to the offensive coordinator position. But is the shift confirmed? Here’s what the Dolphins insider Omar Kelly had to say about it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kelly recently received a fan query involving the chances of Mike McDaniel being shifted to the OC role. Clarifying the doubts surrounding his ability to regain the coordinator position, the fan asked:

“Omar a question. Lots of folks compliment Mike as a OC. Is there a scenario where he stays in Miami but not as HC? People saying he will end up a OC before HC again. By nature that couldnt be in Miami though right?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wasting no time in thinking about a perfect answer, the Dolphins insider strictly denied the claim, saying:

“Absolutely not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly’s comment makes it clear that if the Dolphins have problems with McDaniel, a role-switch won’t be an option.

The Miami Dolphins are undergoing a leadership shake-up because their performance has fallen far below expectations. They opened the season badly with a 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. In Week 2, they again fell 33-37 at home to the Patriots. They kept losing with close margins to the Panthers and the Chargers, and then there was the painful 31-6 loss to the Browns, which started the chatter about McDaniel’s job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Their general manager, Chris Grier (held the role since 2016), left his position following a 2-7 start to the 2025 season and no playoff wins during his tenure. The team’s owner, Stephen M. Ross, said immediate change was necessary. “Our performance on the field and our team-building process have not been good enough. There are no excuses,” he had said in his statement. He then appointed Champ Kelly as interim GM while the search for a permanent replacement begins.

Mike McDaniel, on the other hand, has been the head coach of the Miami Dolphins since February 7, 2022. Before taking over this role, he served as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, after being their run-game coordinator and run-game specialist from 2017 onward.

Meanwhile, as Kelly has her stance clear on McDaniel to only work as HC until he’s with the Dolphins, McDaniel himself is very much content with his role and made an important clarification on his job security talks floating around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike McDaniel denies giving a thought to his job security with Dolphins

It has been more than three years since Mike McDaniel joined the Miami Dolphins as their head coach. Amid the ongoing changes in the team’s leadership dynamics, the 42-year-old dropped a statement that turned out to be shocking enough for all. On being asked if there are any renewed concerns over his job security after the Dolphins’ blowout defeat against the Cleveland Browns (31-6), he said:

“The way I look at this job is I find it very offensive to all parties involved, if I’m thinking about having the job. I need to be doing my job, for as long as I coach for the Miami Dolphins and this organization. They’ll get everything from me and I refuse to spend my time thinking about something that…You have a job, you do your job, and you do it to the best of your ability and that’s where my concern lies. I think it’s offensive to all coaches, players, and the organization if I’m spending that precious time thinking about myself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McDaniel’s words show how, despite the current slump that their team’s facing, he refuses to let his mind entertain thoughts that won’t help make the situation any better. The fact that he says it’s “offensive” to his team shows how he still puts the team before himself, even in this tough situation, showing his selflessness.

After their recent defeat against the Raiders, the Dolphins now stand with a concerning 2-7 win-loss record this season. However, it still remains to be seen if they gain another number in their upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills.