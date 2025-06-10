Mike McDaniel Wants to Put Tua Tagovailoa’s Back-Up Through the Ringer After Dillon Gabriel Trade Demand

Three seasons, two benchings, and one fractured narrative later, Zach Wilson is no longer viewed through the lens of what he could be, but rather, whether he can still matter at all. Once billed as the face of the Jets’ rebuild, he now carries the weight of unmet expectations, a 12–21 career record, and a TD-to-INT ratio that mirrored his inconsistency. However, Mike McDaniel saw Wilson’s abilities and adversities as a feature, not a flaw.“It’s like anything for all of us; if you have adversity in your life, that can be a source of strength and growth, or it could be… what defines you and you can’t get over that,” Mike had said earlier.

In his years with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos, the former No. 2 overall pick, Wilson faced early struggles in New York. Upon his arrival in Miami, Wilson also shared his thoughts, and after a tough time on the pitch, he has a larger than before hunger for glory. He said, “Learning from those experiences and those hard times ultimately is what got me here and hopefully being able to take advantage of the opportunity here.”

However, things may have taken a tough turn now for Wilson. The Dolphins‘ prospect, even as a great addition to McDaniel’s squad, has yet to prove himself in his coach’s eyes, who wants Wilson tested in every dimension. From learning pressure, intimacy with the playbook, film sessions, and even bowl-cut drills under live fire, he wants Wilson to be a strong contender for Tua Tagovailoa’s backup, and if he doesn’t stand up to the task, Wilson could be replaced.

During the press session, McDaniel said, “I’m going to challenge the guy. Because at the quarterback position, you are supremely challenged. Every drive, every quarter. And he looks like a guy that has been through some sh** and found his way through it. Because it does not make him worse. He learns from it. And that’s realistically the best thing that’s gone on this off-season. And I’ve seen a lot of people match those types of, I don’t know, energies. Supreme conviction in trying to be their very best. And he’d do that by boldly attacking stuff a lot of times that are uncomfortable.

Tagovailoa remains the starter, but his concussion history looms large. He’s missed around 10 games over the last three seasons, and with that in mind, McDaniel does not want to play games. He’s building a backup who can lead like Tua, not just fill in. And by pushing Wilson, Mike is sending a message: Miami demands readiness, especially when second on the depth chart.

As Mike McDaniel plans to put Zach Wilson through this ultimate test, the Dolphins are simultaneously pursuing depth at quarterback through another avenue. This isn’t about abandoning Wilson, it’s about stacking the QB room and, in the process, getting their hands on Browns backup QB Dillion Gabriel, the one the Dolphins couldn’t pick in the draft. McDaniel believes Dillon has what it takes to become the backup and future of the Miami Dolphins.

Mike McDaniel is eyeing a Dillon Gabriel trade

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Dolphins’ scouts reportedly saw Gabriel as an ideal fit for McDaniel’s offense. His athleticism, left-handed delivery, and the ability to move under pressure matched Miami’s scheme. And their plan was simple: make him the third-round pick (after the Browns), but Cleveland moved first and ended up picking Gabriel at 94.

When the Browns drafted Gabriel, Miami stood on a pivot, trading away the pick they had earmarked for him. But in the latest turn of events, it seems that the pivot didn’t end their interest. Former NFL QB Kurt Benkert suggests that with a stacked line of QBs like Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and even Shedeur Sanders already as part of the Browns, Gabriel’s trade demands may be fulfilled before the new season begins. And the Dolphins may finally have their long-awaited prospect.

Taking to his X, Benkert revealed, “I wouldn’t be shocked to see the #Dolphins trade for #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel at the end of preseason They liked him a ton and saw him as an incredible scheme fit with athletic upside and were going to take him a few picks later, but then the Browns drafted him (per source) The Dolphins traded that pick away after Gabriel was no longer available.”

Benkert’s revelation highlights McDaniel’s focus on getting Gabriel to play for the Dolphins. Amid the uncertain presence of Tagovailoa for the Dolphins, many have found Gabriel’s play style similar to that of Miami’s No.1 QB. That is what makes this rumor interesting. Gabriel is a bit smaller than Tagovailoa, but he is also left-handed and makes similar throws to those of the current Dolphins star. He also possesses the same type of mobility as Tua.

Amid the challenges set by McDaniel for Wilson, the entry of Gabriel as a bigger prospect will surely put even more pressure on the prodigy from Utah. We’ll just have to wait and see!