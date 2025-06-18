Mike McDaniel’s Drastic Trade Decision to Shatter Tua Tagovailoa’s Dream, Says Dolphins Insider

The Miami Dolphins started off the 2024 season, looking to get into the playoffs for the third time under Mike McDaniel. But what followed was a disappointment. A season that ended with a record of 8-9, kicking the Dolphins out of the playoff race for the first time in three years. For the Dolphins, the season was plagued by massive inconsistency and some significant injuries. With players like Tua Tagovailoa and Bradley Chubb injured, it hampered the Dolphins’ Super Bowl plans.

As McDaniel heads into the 2025 season, change is going to be imminent. But what is more surprising is the change he is planning to make. Seven-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey is almost on his way out to the Rams after an alleged fallout with McDaniel this spring. While his trade is not yet confirmed because of the complex financials, there’s news of another potential trade. It is none other than their tight end Jonnu Smith, who impressed everyone with a career-best 2024 season.

This is all the more surprising for the Dolphins fans and analysts. Not only because he was the best TE last season, but also because of the chemistry and bond he has with their QB, Tua. According to reports, Smith is currently in talks with the Steelers. This comes after the Miami TE allowed his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to seek new deals for him. With the offloading of a couple of important players, the Dolphins seem to be repeating what they did in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

As Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald notes, it reminds him of the Dolphins’ 2019 season. “That’s the year the Dolphins were trading away a ton of the team’s top players — quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, receiver Kenny Stills, pass rusher Robert Quinn, tailback Kenyan Drake and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick — before and during the season,” he said. And the Dolphins’ moves of trading away Ramsey and Smith are similar to that. By potentially shipping away Smith, who made 88 receptions for 884 yards and 8 touchdowns. The Dolphins are making a huge mistake.

By trading two of their top five performers from last season, the Dolphins are creating a void. By giving away a player like Jonnu, who clearly wants to stay, they are risking a lot. Especially when Tua Togavailoa has publicly said that Smith is “my guy.” Omar observes, “Even if Julian Hill and Tanner Conner stepped up, filling the void Smith being traded would create, neither has the skill set, or durability that Smith has showcased throughout his eight previous seasons, especially last year.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Clearly, trading away Smith will not be beneficial for the Dolphins. And if the Dolphins plan on trading away Smith without getting an adequate replacement, it will only cause their downfall. And as a result, it will break Tua’s dream. The dream? Winning the Super Bowl with the Dolphins. And with Mike McDaniel’s decision being criticized by the fans. It seems that he will be on the hot seat this season.

Mike McDaniel will be on the ‘Hot Seat’

The season has not even started, and already there’s huge pressure on Mike McDaniel. McDaniel made a good start to his head coaching career with the Dolphins. In the first two years, he had a winning season and took his team to a playoff spot. However, he could not win a playoff game. But after a losing season last year, along with the rumors of him sending away two major players. This, in addition to no playoff wins, has put McDaniel on a ‘hot seat.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As per Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker, “McDaniel has amassed a 28-23 mark in South Beach, but his two trips to the playoffs have yielded zero wins, with the most recent appearance a 19-point loss to the Chiefs. Questions about Miami’s play down the stretch (7-13 record from Week 13 onward) and in cold weather have continued to loom.” This means that McDaniel will, anyhow, have to find a way to make it to the playoffs this season and WIN. Anything short of that, and he might have to face the brunt of the fans and the management.

While it does seem a bit unfair to him, a few of his decisions have ultimately put him in this situation. Locker observes, “Unless the former 49ers offensive coordinator can finally win a game in late January, his days with the organization seem numbered.” It now would seem prudent that McDaniel’s does everything to keep the players for the upcoming season. This includes even giving them a better contract and repairing ties. At least for the sake of his career.