Mike McDaniel’s True Colors Exposed by Ousted Dolphins Star Moments After Jalen Ramsey’s Trade

It’s done! Jalen Ramsey has finally been traded by the Miami Dolphins. After weeks of silence, confusion, and no real offers for Ramsey, he is finally leaving the Dolphins. But here’s the real deal: Ramsey isn’t heading to the Los Angeles Rams. So much for McVay and Ramsey’s reunion at the Rams. This is, of course, the consequence of their doing. But as fate has it, Jalen Ramsey is going to a team that no one expected. Not even the biggest journalists and pundits could have seen this coming.

Just a few days ago, Adam Schefter on the Pat McAfee Show had confidently opined that the Steelers were out of the race to sign Ramsey. “I don’t see that happening. I don’t see Jalen Ramsey getting traded to the Steelers. Now, there’s no chance that there’ll be actual waves from that… Let me just say, I don’t think Ramsey to the Steelers happens,” he had said then. Cut to 30th June, 2025, the unbelievable has happened, and he has signed for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yes, we can hear you gasp. The Rams and McVay will definitely be kicking themselves for re-signing Derion Kendrick and foiling their perfect plan after hearing this news.

As announced by multiple outlets and the NFL, the Steelers have acquired Jalen Ramsey in a swap deal between them and the Dolphins. As reported, the Steelers swapped All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for the All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. In addition to Ramsey, they also receive tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round draft pick. Reports also suggest that Ramsey will get a $1.5 million raise this season, bringing his 2025 compensation up to $26.6 million.

As the news spreads, Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel has been facing ire because of letting go of two All-Pro players. Reacting to this news, even a former Dolphins player, Raheem Mostert, sent out a tweet. Criticizing McDaniel for his decisions, he wrote, “Hot take: Be a Pro-bowler on the Dolphins, get treated like sh*t. Happy for my guys though! GO BALL OUT!!” Being a Pro-Bowler in the past himself, Raheem is speaking from experience.

Raheem in 2023 had a Pro Bowl-worthy season with 1,012 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns. Then in 2024, he was made a mere spectator and kept on the sidelines for a younger player. That was before being released and signed by the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s quite visible that Raheem still hasn’t let go of the disrespect he faced from the Dolphins. It’s not just Raheem who’s disappointed by the trade. Even the Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill does not approve of this trade. Having been proactively against the trade, Hill put up a hilarious GIF to express how he feels about the trade.

While Mike Tomlin has gone against all odds and signed two important players from the Dolphins, there’s one more player who is ready to join the Steelers. And with the Steelers already on a shopping spree, he’s hoping that Mike Tomlin helps him get a spot.

Veteran wants Mike Tomlin’s help as he eyes reunion

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a massive reorganization haul, and it’s got them star players like Aaron Rodgers, Jonnu Smith, and Jalen Ramsey. Taking advantage of their transitional period, one former player has wished to come to the Steel City with Tomlin at the helm. The player? Tyler Boyd, the former Bengals player who played with the Pittsburgh Panthers in college.

Tyler, now a free agent after spending a year with the Titans, spoke of his future in the NFL in an interview. Speaking at a youth football camp in Clairton, his hometown, he said that he still has “a few more years” in the NFL in him. He also spoke about whether he would join the Steelers if given the chance. “Absolutely. You know, all my family is here. I’d be able to have the majority, all of my family, be able to support me,” he said while talking to Pittsburgh Sports Now’s Austin Bechtold.

When asked if joining the Steelers was a realistic possibility, Boyd answered positively and referred to his old days with the Panthers. It was then that he shared the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex with Mike Tomlin and Co. “I believe so,” he said. “I’m real cool with Tomlin. He’s always been a good person… When I was at Pitt, we had a good relationship… He was always a great guy, and we always spoke. I think we had a great friendship. But I mean, if it happens, it happens. If not, it is what it is,” he added.

While it would be unfair to say that Tyler might be joining the Steelers simply because he talked of his good relations with Tomlin. But as for Boyd, he’d definitely be trying to find a way in. However, with the poor figures that he has recorded in the past 2-3 years, it seems very unlikely. Especially given what the Steelers are looking to achieve right now, they would go for form rather than ‘potential’.