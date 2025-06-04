Mike Tomlin Addresses Aaron Rodgers’ Needs Post OTA Injury After Steelers Locker Room Turned On HC

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith loves using tight ends, so it made perfect sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers to explore more options. It was important, especially after MyCole Pruitt hit free agency with no deal in place. That’s why, back in February, Mike Tomlin brought in veteran Donald Parham Jr. from the Broncos, hoping he could bring some solid depth to the group. But all that optimism took a big hit Tuesday. Parham went down with what looked like a serious issue, and the plan has now changed for the franchise.

Yes! Mike Tomlin might have reason to worry now about his offensive depth. On Tuesday, tight end Donald Parham Jr. tore his Achilles during OTA practice, which is a major blow to the Steelers. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, “Sources: Steelers tight end Donald Parham Jr. suffered a torn Achilles during today’s OTAs that now is likely to end his 2025 season.” That’s a tough loss, especially for a veteran who was fighting for a roster spot.

Schefter broke the news on Instagram, calling it a “brutal injury” and sharing a photo of Parham. With Parham out, Pittsburgh is already working on finding help. After all, the team is hunting for a reliable veteran QB, especially Aaron Rodgers. So, if he does end up joining Mike Tomlin’s Steelers, they’ll need reliable targets at tight end. That’s why, per Schefter, “the Steelers renewed conversations today with Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith, who is seeking a new contract.”

So, let’s hope the Steelers sort out their tight end situation soon. If Jonnu Smith signs with Pittsburgh, it could be a game-changer in their push for Super Bowl glory in 2025. The guy was on fire last season. He set three single-season tight end records for the Dolphins with 88 catches, 884 yards, and eight touchdowns. No wonder he’s asking for around $4.8 million this year. And with his history playing under Arthur Smith in Atlanta and Tennessee, there’s already a built-in trust with Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator.

As for the Steelers, they’ve shown serious interest, especially now with Donald Parham Jr. out after tearing his Achilles. Parham had spent 2024 in the Broncos‘ practice squad before trying to earn a roster spot in Pittsburgh. He previously shined with the Chargers, racking up 67 catches for 764 yards and 11 scores. Now, the tight end room is thin, Pat Freiermuth is the lead guy, with Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward behind him. But after that, it’s wide open. And let’s not ignore the tension in the locker room lately, it’s only added to Mike Tomlin’s growing list of concerns.

Steelers’ locker room goes against Mike Tomlin?

The Steelers faced the most heated QB controversies throughout the 2024 season. At the start of free agency, Mike Tomlin signed Russell Wilson. Following that, he orchestrated a trade for Justin Fields. Now, we all know what went wrong. Due to Wilson’s calf injury at the start of training camp, Fields started for the team. He played for the first month and a half of the season. Despite Fields’ strong play and a 4-2 start, Mike Tomlin then made the contentious choice. He moved with Wilson once he was healed. This created a problem, which perhaps nobody saw coming.

In his appearance on The Bill Simmons Show, NFL reporter Albert Breer claimed that a lot of people in the Steelers’ locker room wanted to continue using Justin Fields as their starting QB. He said, “I think people (in Pittsburgh’s organization) would tell you that the Russell Wilson thing undermined so many things in the last month of the season, and that a lot of that building really wanted them to go back to Justin Fields. (Steelers head coach Mike) Tomlin was kind of all on his own on that one.”

Surprisingly, Breer’s analysis lines up with much of what’s been said and reported since the Steelers traded Kenny Pickett, and both Fields and Wilson landed with New York teams this year. We all saw the online buzz. Still, Mike Tomlin had made it clear early on. It was his “lone ranger” call to roll with Wilson as the starter. Because the passing game came alive, and expectations soared. But when Wilson struggled down the stretch and the team crumbled with five straight losses, including a wild-card exit, everyone questioned: Why didn’t they turn back to Fields?