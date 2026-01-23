Mike Tomlin Already Has an Open ESPN Spot For a Broadcasting Career as FOX Remains Favorite to Land Him

Essentials Inside The Story
- Tomlin is considered the "No. 1 draft pick" for major networks
- Reports suggest Tomlin could also land at ESPN
- Notably, the Steelers still control Tomlin's coaching rights through 2026
The chatter around the league has raised the probability that we won’t be seeing Mike Tomlin calling plays from the sidelines next season. That doesn’t mean the former coach would shy away from the spotlight, as the legendary coach has a prime broadcasting spot waiting for him to claim.
Tomlin could return to the NFL world not as a coach but as an ESPN analyst, per Front Office Sports. The report by Michael McCarthy suggests Rex Ryan, current ESPN analyst, might be in talks with the Giants to return as a defensive coordinator for John Harbaugh. That creates a vacancy that Tomlin is perfectly positioned to fill.
“If he leaves, one name zooms to the top of the list: Mike Tomlin,” McCarthy wrote on January 22.
This all stems from Tomlin’s recent decision to step down from his head coaching duties with the Steelers after another wildcard round exit. The Steelers’ owner, Art Rooney II, emphasized that Tomlin’s decision was a “family-related decision than a football-related decision.” These comments by Rooney aimed to honor the human side of Tomlin’s career.
However, it’s mind-boggling to fully wrap your head around that explanation, considering everything Tomlin represented: the culture, the “Standard.” It’s somewhat hard to accept that football played a lesser role in his departure.
Still, for the media and television world, Tomlin’s exit comes as good news. Several insiders note that Tomlin is most probably heading for a television role in the future.
“Having worked at Fox, having worked at NFL Network, and now here at ESPN, there’s a chair waiting, whether it be in the booth or one of these wonderful, warm, weather-controlled sets for Mike Tomlin to make a lot of money talking football if he so wishes for a year,” said ESPN insider Peter Schrager in December.
ESPN has “declined to comment” on the matter, per Front Office Sports. However, that isn’t the only channel after Tomlin; FOX has been eyeing the former coach for a decade now.
Jimmy Johnson’s exit clears the Fox analyst path for Mike Tomlin
Among all the major networks and streaming giants chasing Mike Tomlin to join their ranks as an analyst, FOX stands out as the clear frontrunner.
“Fox is considered the favorite, as it has not filled Jimmy Johnson’s seat on Fox’s NFL studio show following Johnson’s retirement,” Andrew Marchand of The Athletic noted.
Jimmy Johnson, former head coach turned analyst, retired in March 2025 after more than three decades as the face of FOX NFL Sunday. Rob Gronkowski stepped in as a replacement. But it won’t be a surprise if the network decides to carve out space for Tomlin.
If this dream scenario plays out and Tomlin becomes a weekly fixture on television, fans can’t help but wonder about the details, especially given his previous contract situation with the Steelers. What kind of deal would lure him to the broadcast booth?
“It depends on his role and whether there is a bidding war for him. Tony Romo raised the financial bar for No. 1 analysts—and Tom Brady doubled it,” NFL insider Gary Myers noted. “Tomlin makes about $17 million a year with the Steelers. If he’s hired for a studio show, my guess is the bidding starts at $5 million to $8 million.”
However, Tomlin and his family haven’t faced the media publicly since the announcement. For now, he remains focused on giving time to his family, prioritizing what matters most amid the whirlwind speculation.
