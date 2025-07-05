Mike Tomlin Gets Major TJ Watt Warning Amid $40M Steelers Contract Dilemma

Trade season’s heating up in The Steel City—and so are the nerves in Yinzerville. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers front office are knee-deep in a contract dilemma they didn’t see coming this loud. T.J. Watt, the defensive face of the franchise, isn’t backing down. He’s pushing hard for a monster extension, reportedly aiming to become the highest-paid defender in NFL history. But with Pittsburgh yet to hand over the bag, tensions are rising around Acrisure Stadium.

The split among Steelers Nation fans shows some support Watt, while others urge the team to reconsider. Either way, this has become the biggest offseason headline in Pittsburgh. Former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown couldn’t resist the chaos. He stirred up the pot on X with a now-viral post mocking Watt’s contract standoff: “First white player to hold out on the Steelers #CrackerOfTheDay.” Controversial? Always. But amid the noise, it was NFL insider Tom Pelissero who truly raised eyebrows with a pointed message for Tomlin.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Pelissero offered a blunt assessment: “Certainly, there’s an acknowledgement for all parties that that’s not the worth of TJ Watt. But are you willing to pay him upwards of 40 million dollars per year, coming off a back half of 2024 where he didn’t and the defense didn’t play the way that we’ve been accustomed?” That’s the dilemma. Watt is now 30. Still productive, yes. But with some wear and tear, the price tag becomes a gamble.

via Imago December 8, 2024, Hookstown, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ WATT 90 waves to fans before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Moreover, Pelissero added that Watt’s durability isn’t in question—he’s played through a lot. But even he admitted the Steelers might need to brace for a record-breaking number. “It is going to be north of Myles Garrett. It is going to be upwards of 40 million dollars per year.” The real concern? Not just the price, but what that money means in guarantees, structure, and long-term risk.

Finally, Pelissero didn’t hold back on the consequences. He noted that Watt himself recognizes this as his biggest shot. “I’ve got the leverage… If I don’t get the contract I want, I’m gonna make this a headache for them going all the way through training camp.” Trading Watt would go against everything Pittsburgh’s done this offseason—going all-in on vets like Jalen Ramsey and DK Metcalf. But with the $40M line in the sand, the clock is ticking for Mike Tomlin to make a call.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers face a familiar dilemma

So far, the Steelers have done everything to show they’re going all-in. From bold veteran additions to a reshaped roster, The Steel City is clearly chasing postseason glory. But now, one missing piece threatens to blow it all up. With T.J. Watt standing firm on his contract demands, the threat of a holdout looms over Acrisure Stadium. And his camp believes that the market has already been established, and it is not solely about money. Myles Garrett’s $40 million number is the bar. The real question for Steelers Nation: will the front office finally pay up, or stall again?

Interestingly, this isn’t new territory for Pittsburgh. CBS insider Aditi Kinkhabwala reminded everyone what went down last time. “This is what happened the last time around in these negotiations. TJ Watt was openly told, ‘You’re fortunate to be a Steeler.’ and his response was, ‘You’re fortunate to have me.’” That kind of tension doesn’t fade quickly. And while nothing is official, teams like the Lions and Eagles are reportedly lurking. Tom Pelissero, meanwhile, believes a deal could still come through before camp kicks off July 23.

But if history repeats itself, Steelers fans might want to buckle up. Last time, Watt’s extension landed in September—just before kickoff. And this time? With offseason chaos swirling, all signs point to another late scramble.