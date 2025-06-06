Mike Tomlin Gets Unfortunate News as Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers Predicted to Miss Super Bowl

Ever since his release from the Jets, all anyone could hear echoing was Aaron Rodgers defiantly saying, “I don’t give a sh-t,” as speculation surged that he might sit out the season. But the buzz surrounding Rodgers wearing black and gold has now taken over every conversation in NFL circles, finally ending the months-long mystery that had kept fans guessing. In true cinematic fashion, the Steelers unveiled a smiling Rodgers, eyes glittering, alongside the announcement: “We have agreed to terms with QB Aaron Rodgers on a one-year contract, pending the completion of a physical.”

The four-time NFL MVP has agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team confirmed Thursday night. Rodgers is expected to report for mandatory minicamp next week, marking the beginning of what many hope is a new era in Pittsburgh. While the Steelers opened strong in the 2024 season, a late collapse—losing four straight games—cost them the lead in the AFC North. Now, with Rodgers under center, expectations have shifted dramatically. GM Omar Khan made it clear: “The way we ended [the last season] was unacceptable… We expect better, and that can’t happen again.” The veteran QB, known for defying age and odds, is being tasked with propelling the franchise toward the Lombardi Trophy.

Head coach Mike Tomlin might have just made the boldest move of the season by signing the 41-year-old quarterback, though not everyone is buying into the hype. Skeptics see the one-year deal as a temporary fix rather than a game-changer. FOX Sports: NFL added fuel to the debate, posting on X, “Where do the Steelers stack up in the AFC now that Aaron Rodgers is back in the mix? 👀” The post reads like a tarot card forecast, casting some doubt over Pittsburgh’s ceiling. While teams like the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens top the power rankings, the Steelers are slotted in the second tier—“should win a playoff game”—alongside the Denver Broncos.

That position doesn’t scream dominance, but it also doesn’t spell disaster. Pittsburgh has made back-to-back playoff appearances, both of which ended in early wild-card exits. According to FOX Sports, “Rodgers should be able to get the franchise at least one postseason victory. Even at 41, he should provide more than the Steelers had with Rudolph, Pickett or Trubisky in 2023.” That evaluation might be underselling the veteran’s potential. After all, Rodgers capped a turbulent 2021 season with his fourth AP NFL MVP award, becoming only the fifth player in history to win back-to-back MVPs and joining Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks with four.

The Steelers’ mandatory minicamp runs from June 10–12, and Rodgers’ presence will help him gel with teammates and run workouts. It will also reveal whether the Steelers had a lapse in judgment in their rush for the Super Bowl. Now, Pittsburgh hasn’t won a title since 2009, and Rodgers’ arrival could be another bold move, just like last year’s bet on 36-year-old Russell Wilson. Despite his accolades, there’s a reason behind the skepticism. Rodgers’ play has dipped sharply since his last MVP season. In 2022 and 2024, his QBR ranked 26th and 25th, while he sat at 21st and 26th in yards per attempt.

But Rodgers has made it clear that his mission is simple: to win another Super Bowl before the window closes. “Super Bowl windows are getting smaller,” he said, acknowledging the urgency as he ages. His last Super Bowl win came in 2011, and he knows the clock is ticking. Still, he’s not left alone to carry the win. The Steelers have reloaded with talent, including breakout candidates Jaylen Warren, Pat Freiermuth, and rookie Will Howard. Even with the departure of George Pickens, Pittsburgh’s offensive firepower remains formidable. The question now isn’t whether Rodgers can still sling it—it’s whether he can lead this roster through a loaded AFC and finally bring the trophy home.

Mike Tomlin is “un-fireable”

Coaches don’t typically go nearly two decades without a losing season, but Mike Tomlin has defied the odds. Since taking over as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007, Tomlin has led the team to 18 consecutive winning seasons and a Super Bowl XLIII title. Despite that record, change has been in the air. Tomlin’s recent bold moves—including signing Aaron Rodgers—have injected new life into the locker room. Still, the coach himself admitted the weight of recent years, saying, “Stuck is kind of a helpless feeling,” before adding, “And I don’t know that I feel helpless.”

Yet there’s a growing belief that Tomlin’s time in Pittsburgh should end—not by force, but by choice. Former NFL safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark has stirred the pot, suggesting Tomlin take a page out of Andy Reid’s playbook. Reid was dismissed by the Eagles in 2012 after a 14-year run, only to rejuvenate his career with the Chiefs. According to Clark, “I believe that Mike Tomlin is un-fireable.” He added, “If Mike Tomlin steps away from being the coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, that should be his decision.”

Clark’s critique isn’t without merit. Under Tomlin, the Steelers haven’t advanced beyond the wild-card round since 2017. The team’s recent postseason track record is grim: four straight wild-card exits since 2020 with a combined margin of defeat totaling 60 points. While the regular season success remains historic, playoff failures continue to haunt a franchise once known for its January dominance.

Clark’s argument hinges on whether Tomlin’s voice has lost its edge. “I do believe that should be the decision he makes,” Clark said, pointing to stagnation rather than incompetence. While Tomlin’s floor has always been high, the ceiling hasn’t budged in years. And for a franchise steeped in championship expectations, that matters. The question now isn’t about legacy—it’s whether a fresh start is the only path forward.