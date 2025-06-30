Mike Tomlin Gives Up on Joey Porter Jr. as Jalen Ramsey Announces $26.6M Trade, Per Steelers Insider

The surprise train isn’t stopping when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After weeks of speculation, it looked like Jalen Ramsey wasn’t going to fit in Steel City. Some insiders even believed HC Mike Tomlin was passing on getting Ramsey to save the money for a future franchise QB. But in a brand new move, the Steelers are now all set to trade for Ramsey to bring him to Pittsburgh from the Miami Dolphins.

As per a post on X by Adam Schefter, the Jalen Ramsey trade is now set in stone. As Schefter writes, “The Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade three-time All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a part of the trade, Ramsey will get a $1.5 million raise this season, bringing his 2025 compensation up to $26.6 million. Steelers get their man and Ramsey gets another raise.” But what does this mean for the Steelers’ CB Joey Porter Jr.? Is it curtain calls for the guy who has been with the team for two seasons now?

AD

Stay tuned, this story is developing…