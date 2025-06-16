Mike Tomlin Had No Words for Daughter’s Message on Sunday

“Coaching is what I do. Being a husband and father is who I am.” Mike Tomlin‘s words prove that fatherhood is the driving force behind his every action! Despite immense career success, including becoming the second youngest coach to win a Super Bowl at age 36, Tomlin hasn’t rested. “I want them to feel the confetti,” Steelers HC remarked earlier. While professionally he continues to excel, the true foundation of his success is rooted in his love for his children. Tomlin’s journey to fatherhood is deeply touching. Raised without his biological father, he found healing and guidance through his stepfather, who taught him “how to be a father.” Now, he continues to do the best for his children, and his children are extremely grateful for his contribution.

And, it is very evident from Harlyn “Harley” Tomlin, Mike’s daughter’s latest post honoring him on the occasion of Father’s Day. Sharing a collage of throwback pictures with her dad, she captioned it, “Happy Father’s Day to the best @coachtomlin.”

Mike’s reply to the heartfelt gesture? No jargon, no long paragraphs, just a simple white heart emoji “🤍”, that spoke volumes. Harley, the youngest of Mike and Kiya Tomlin, is a fashion designer and former gymnast at William & Mary. Born in 2006, Harley grew up around football fields and locker rooms, but decided to build her career in gymnastics. And Mike supported her through it all.

Harley made her debut on the University of Georgia gymnastics team. “So proud of my daughter,” he wrote on social media. When she officially signed with UGA on National Signing Day, Tomlin wrote, “Signing Day. Best athlete in the house, no doubt!” Harley reposted his words with a grin, “He said it, not me. Tomlin of the Year 2023.”

Harley scored a solid 9.850 on the balance beam. Previously, she has trained at Xquisite Gymnastics. Harley has also won titles like Region 7 All-Star Team member and All-Around Champion in 2022 and 2023.

Her biggest milestone came on March 28, 2025, when the GymDogs made it to the national seed for the first time since 2019. Mike celebrated by sharing Harley’s picture with the caption, “Daddy’s girl, @harlyntomlin.” While the team didn’t advance beyond Round 1 at the NCAA Seattle Regional (April 2–6), finishing with 197.210 points, Harley didn’t fail to make her daddy proud. And, he continues to cherish his children each day!

Mike Tomlin’s views on fatherhood

Whether speaking at All Pro Dad events or the ManUp Pittsburgh conferences, Tomlin never fails to emphasise that fatherhood is central to his identity. Tomlin was raised by a single mother until she married Leslie Copeland. In a 2015 ManUp address, he addressed how impactful Leslie’s presence was in his life as his biological father was absent from his life, “Nuclear families… I just saw that when I watched The Brady Bunch.” And, he holds a high regard for his stepfather, remarking, “He was much more than a stepfather; he was an All-Pro Dad.”

Tomlin’s passion for fatherhood turned into activism at the 2011 All-Pro Dad Experience, held with former Steelers center Jeff Hartings. He brought his daughter Harley to the fields, saying, “This is an important event to me because I want to be the very best father I can be.” In 2014 and 2015, through the ManUp Pittsburgh movement, Tomlin expanded this message to thousands of men, remarking, “I want to be the best godly dad I can be.”

Coaching, for him, is an extension of fatherhood. “You want what’s best for [players], not only professionally but personally… You do take a fatherly approach to it.” On The Pivot Podcast, he explained how this dual role evolved, “When I was young, my coaching experience and abilities allowed me to be a better father… now, my fathering probably helps me with my coaching.” Through it all, he continues to be the strength and guiding light for his children, like they are for him!