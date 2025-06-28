Mike Tomlin Has Already Decided Major Receiver Change After Jerome Bettis Picks Successor, Says Steelers Insider

In Steelers Nation, you just don’t get compared to Le’Veon Bell unless someone’s trying to make a point. Especially not by Mike Tomlin. The guy is known for not giving out stars for fun. So, it’s not just praise when he lines up a rookie next to a franchise veteran. It’s a message to the rest of the league. And the Steelers have always treated their running back role like a throne. The tradition, from Bell to Najee Harris to The Bus, is brutal, explosive, and unrelenting.

But the Steelers unexpectedly had an opening after bidding farewell to Najee this offseason. Jaylen Warren looked like the next man up, but now the Kaleb Johnson rumor bus has picked up speed. And per an insider, Mike Tomlin has made up his mind on who’s going to be the starter.

On the Locked on Steelers podcast, Christopher Carter didn’t mince words, didn’t hedge his bets, and he certainly did not sound like a man discussing some long-shot rookie going up the ranks. “I don’t think he’s [Johnson] going to start the year as a Steelers starting running back, but I do think he’ll end the year as the Steelers starting running back.” Yes, let that sink in. This isn’t a hot take, it’s a temperature check on where the Steelers are leaning. And the vibes? They’re leaning toward Johnson.

But Jaylen is still very much involved. He’s the one they trust to get things started. That’s because “he knows the offense.” But more significantly, Carter says, he’s “one of the league’s top pass-blocking backs.” Yes, at 5’8″, the dude “is tough as nails.” He’s reliable, smart, a straight-line grinder who does the dirty work. But then Carter dropped the real truth bomb. He called Jaylen “the bridge guy.” Let’s not sugarcoat that. In NFL lingo, that means it’s only a matter of time before the team rolls out the next player. And the next player in line? Kaleb Johnson.

Also, Mike Tomlin didn’t exactly put out the fire. In fact, he may have lit the match. On Episode 10 of The Standard, Tomlin gave one of those calculated Steelers messages wrapped in casual observation. On the surface, his description of Johnson as “young and experienced” sounds like a scouting cliche. Until you learn that he also used those exact terms to describe two more backs, Rashard Mendenhall and Le’Veon Bell. “So I’m equally as excited about [KJ] for those very same reasons,” Tomlin said.

And that label of “young and experienced”? It’s not just fluff. In college, Johnson had 508 carries, 2,779 rushing yards, 32 touchdowns, and almost no problems with ball security. He’s been there before. He’s also coming prepared, not raw, like most rookies. In Pittsburgh, that’s not just good news. That’s a warning shot. And a Steelers legend agrees with Mike Tomlin.

Jerome Bettis doesn’t just approve of Kaleb Johnson

Jerome Bettis. The bus. Legend in the locker room, team icon, and Hall of Famer. Didn’t just say the standard things like – ‘solid pick. Shows promise. Or let’s see how he does in camp.’ He went a step further on the Jim Rome Show. He said he liked Jaylen Warren, but he loved Kaleb Johnson. Bettis said, “I think Jaylen Warren is a really good running back…But Kaleb Johnson, a young running back they drafted out of Iowa, I really believe he’s got a chance to be special.”

It’s not just a pat on the back; it’s like passing the torch. Bettis sees a one-two punch forming in Pittsburgh, and Johnson is the haymaker. Jaylen went from 5.3 to 4.3 yards per carry and finished the previous season with 511 rushing yards. It’s not bad, but it’s not enough to take over. Meanwhile, Johnson left the Big Ten in ruins the previous season. With 1,537 running yards, 21 touchdowns, and an All-American selection.

So, the backfield duo may work, even Bettis admitted. But he made it obvious who is in charge—and it’s not the bridge guy. And the Steelers need their running game to be fixed. Pittsburgh ranked fourth in attempts last season, but only 20th in yards per rush. That screams inefficiency. But for now, as per Mike Tomlin’s endorsement, Bettis’ blessing, and Carter’s prediction are all pointing in one direction. Kaleb Johnson is the guy. Even if it takes a few games to make it official.