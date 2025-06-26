Mike Tomlin Is Already Getting Firing Warnings if Aaron Rodgers Fails to Deliver With Steelers

The air in Pittsburgh feels different this summer – thick with the weight of a high-stakes poker game where the chips are legacies. On one side: a 41-year-old gunslinger chasing one last ring. On the other hand, a coach whose relentless consistency is both revered and questioned. When the Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers to a bargain-basement, one-year, $13.65 million deal, it wasn’t just a quarterback move. It was a tacit ultimatum wrapped in black and gold. Win now, or face the unthinkable.

As Dan Patrick dissected the situation, he landed on the uncomfortable truth echoing through the Steel City: “The bigger picture, more important to me, is Mike Tomlin… They had to know that it was one year, and he gave him a bargain price.” Patrick sees the inherent danger. Rodgers, the NFL’s all-time leader in passer rating (102.6), is a rental.

A luxury sedan leased for a final, furious lap. If this gamble fails? The fallout lands squarely on the coach with an unparalleled streak of 18 consecutive non-losing seasons. Patrick frames the existential dread perfectly: “I wonder with Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin, maybe they go out at the same time. Maybe.”

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Pittsburgh, PA, USA Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during minicamp at their South Side facility.

It’s a jarring thought. Mike Tomlin, the NFL’s longest-tenured active coach, signed a three-year extension last summer. He’s theoretically locked in through 2027. Yet, the roar of the Terrible Towel crowd carries a different tune after eight years without a playoff win. Bringing in Rodgers, a four-time MVP with 62,952 career passing yards and 503 TDs, is the organizational equivalent of Tony Soprano growling, ‘We’re gonna finish what we started.’ It’s win-or-bust.

Patrick even raised a genuine question of why Tomlin didn’t select any other quarterback from the NFL draft. He said, “Maybe they didn’t like these quarterbacks. Maybe they didn’t like Jaxson Dart. Maybe they didn’t like Shedeur Sanders or any of these other quarterbacks. But you’re back in the mix again. And if you’re still looking for a quarterback, man, you are behind a lot of teams.”

The stakes? Crystal clear. The AFC North is a gauntlet featuring Lamar Jackson’s electric Ravens and Joe Burrow’s precision Bengals. As Patrick bluntly put it, “You’re going against Lamar Jackson and you’re going against Joe Burrow in your own division, you know, so it’s one year.” Rodgers, despite showing zip and leadership at minicamp – declaring himself “all-in from now on” and mentoring rookie Will Howard – is 41 and coming off a serious injury. His 2024 Jets season (28 TDs, 11 INTs, 90.5 rating) was solid, but Pittsburgh demands elite.

Rodgers’ final ride could be the spark—or the undoing—of Tomlin’s legacy

This pressure cooker exposes the fault line in Tomlin’s legacy. His .630 regular-season win percentage (183-107-2) is legendary. He’s a Super Bowl champion. But the recent playoff drought gnaws at a fanbase that measures success in Lombardi Trophies, not participation banners.

Patrick nailed the disconnect: “I know the national perspective on Mike Tomlin is a whole lot different than the local perspective, because this is a team, this franchise, this fan base expects to win—not just a playoff game, but compete for championships.”

Rodgers’ arrival pushes all the chips to the center. If he delivers – if his laser-rocket arm connects with DK Metcalf, if the defense anchored by T.J. Watt dominates, if they finally slay the playoff dragon – Tomlin’s extension looks prophetic. His “Standard is the Standard” ethos is validated once more.

via Imago Newly-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks with the media after the first day of the Steelers mini-camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh.

But if it falters? If Rodgers shows his age, if the offensive line leaks, if they stumble against Burrow or Jackson yet again? Then Patrick’s prophecy looms large. The Steelers plunge back into the ‘quarterback wishing well,’ potentially years behind rivals who secured their franchise QBs. And the coach, despite his contract, might find his unwavering stability suddenly feels less like a bedrock and more like an anchor.

Pittsburgh didn’t just rent a quarterback. They ignited a fuse on a legacy-defining season. For Mike Tomlin, the unprecedented streak of non-losing seasons might finally hinge on the right arm of a hired gun with nothing left to lose. One year. One shot. The echoes of Dan Patrick’s warning – “Maybe they go out (at the) same time” – will hang over every snap until the final whistle blows, whenever that may be. The weight of the Steel City has never felt heavier!