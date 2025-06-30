Mike Tomlin Isn’t Resting Easy on Aaron Rodgers & Offense as Steelers Announce Signing For OC – Report

It’s hard to keep up with the Steelers these days. Just when you think the team is done with its surprises, it comes back with another exciting upgrade. This is a refreshing start after much criticism and an underwhelming 10–7 record. The team has had enough, and head coach Mike Tomlin, who bore much of the brunt, is steadfast on turning over a new leaf. Well, his strategies are doing most of the talking. Just the way he and GM Omar Khan waited until Aaron Rodgers signed the dotted line. But even after the entrance of his much-awaited QB, it likely still seemed unbalanced to Tomlin, as he added more key players to calculate their next strategy.

After signing Darius Slay to a one-year deal, the team aimed to acquire former Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that the Steelers were all set to bring in Ramsey. As per the deal, Ramsey “will get a $1.5 million raise this season, bringing his 2025 compensation up to $26.6 million. Steelers get their man, and Ramsey gets another raise.” Well, the Steelers are not done yet.

To help Rodgers and bolster their offense, the team brought in Jonnu Smith as part of a blockbuster trade involving Ramsey, which sent Minkah Fitzpatrick and a low-value draft pick to the Dolphins. But there’s still something missing

As Post-Gazette Steelers insider, Brian Batko said, “I think they do want another guy at that position and certainly another pass catcher as well. Jonnu is a tight end. He’s more like a big wide receiver in a lot of ways the way you would utilize him so I’m not stunned.” He believes that Smith, who is well-known for his versatility, fits perfectly into the Steelers’ offensive strategy.

The Dolphins’ #9 earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024, following a career-high eight touchdowns with the team. This was his career best, with 88 receptions, 884 receiving yards, and these marks also set franchise records. During his sophomore year in 2014 with Florida International University, he earned First Team All-Conference USA honors after recording 61 receptions for 710 yards and eight touchdowns. So will Tomlin go for another addition as Bakto said? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Jonnu’s time with the Steelers will also be his third stint with OC Arthur Smith, which, insiders believe, is another significant advantage.

Steelers OC Arthur Smith to reunite with Jonnu Smith

Arthur Smith is back at it again, and fans might like it. Batko believes that Smith, who has had a history of bringing in players he’s familiar with from his previous coaching positions to his new job, may have advocated for Jonnu Smith, too. “We know Arthur Smith got a lot of his previous dudes in here a season ago when he first started with the Steelers,” he said.

The Steelers’ OC is well aware of the players’ skills from his previous coaching jobs. And if Batko said is true, Smith is putting them to good use for the Steelers. He may have advocated bringing in Jonnu Smith for the deal.

Their history dates back to the period from 2017 to 2020, when the tight ends coach and offensive coordinator coached tight end Smith during their tenure with the Tennessee Titans. He started 53 across his 60 games for the team, making 6 touchdowns and 56 first downs.

The two reunited again when Arthur, as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, brought in Smith by giving away a seventh-round draft pick to the New England Patriots. Smith started 6 of the 17 games he played for the Falcons under Smith that year with 50 catches on 70 targets for 582 yards. This much connection and history explain a lot about their chemistry together, and the new reunion hints at something brewing again.