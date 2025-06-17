Mike Tomlin Makes Aaron Rodgers Play With Adversary at Steelers Despite Retirement Jibe

Aaron Rodgers has never been afraid to stir the pot. The four-time MVP carries a reputation – love him or hate him, he’s a lightning rod for drama. His two years in New York were a rollercoaster of headlines, from injuries to feuds. And now, his move to Pittsburgh has already ruffled feathers. The Steel City isn’t just any franchise – it’s a blue-collar town that values grit over gossip. From Terry Bradshaw’s public skepticism to fans wary of another polarizing QB, Rodgers’s arrival hasn’t been met with open arms. And now he’s got another critic in the building, a defensive player on the roster, who is here to stay.

Now, Mike Tomlin – a coach who thrives on managing strong personalities – has a fascinating dilemma. He’s bringing Rodgers into a locker room where one of his defensive leaders already can’t stand him. Meet DeShon Elliott – the Steelers’ hard-hitting safety who just became Aaron Rodgers’s newest teammate… and was his oldest rival. This isn’t some petty locker room squabble. Elliott’s beef with the four-time MVP runs deep.

Years before landing in Pittsburgh, the outspoken DB blasted Rodgers with fighting words, “A-Rod doesn’t respect us… The way he carries himself, I don’t like that.” The Steelers most recently locked Elliott down with a two-year, $12.5M deal – $9.21 million guaranteed – after a strong 2024 season (82 tackles, 1 INT).

The beef ran deep. Elliott accused Rodgers of looking down on opponents. “They smashed my football, just because of the respect factor.” And vowed to “show who the big dog is.” Even recently, he took shots at Rodgers’s age. Now, Mike Tomlin has Rodgers and Elliott sharing a locker room. The same safety who swore he’d ‘stand up’ against Rodgers’ ‘wild stuff’ now must defend him.

If Elliott had his way? Rodgers wouldn’t just be his teammate – he’d be retired. The same safety who once vowed to ‘stand up’ to A-Rod recently dropped his most brutal jab yet.

DeShon Elliott’s wild ride with Rodgers

Just months ago, DeShon Elliott seemed ready to barricade the doors of Pittsburgh’s facility if Aaron Rodgers came knocking. When rumors linked the 41-year-old QB to the Steelers, the safety blasted on social media, “Leave his a– at the retirement home.” Clear enough, right? Fast forward to today, and the NFL’s irony meter just exploded.

Not only did Pittsburgh sign Rodgers, but they locked Elliott into a two-year extension first—forcing the outspoken safety to eat his words or embrace an awkward truce. No reports yet on whether the two have hashed things out since February’s diss, but minicamp interactions will tell the real story. Rodgers, no stranger to drama, hasn’t publicly acknowledged Elliott’s dig.

But the QB’s history suggests he won’t forget it. Remember: this is the same Rodgers who held grudges over draft slights and media criticism for years. Now he’s stuck practicing alongside a guy who openly mocked his age. Meanwhile, Steelers fans are more focused on T.J. Watt’s looming megadeal than locker room tension. The star pass-rusher skipped minicamp amid contract talks, leaving Elliott’s Rodgers feud as Pittsburgh’s weirdest sidebar.

One thing’s certain: training camp just got must-watch TV. Will Elliott double down? Will Rodgers freeze him out? Or will Mike Tomlin—the league’s ultimate peacemaker – turn this feud into fuel? However, it plays out, Elliott’s “retirement home” quip just became the NFL’s most awkward prophecy.