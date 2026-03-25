Mike Tomlin Makes Significant Sports Media Career Move Amid Links to CBS & FOX Broadcasting Jobs – Report

While Mike Tomlin may be stepping away from the sidelines, he’s not stepping away from the game anytime soon. After nearly two decades of defining the Pittsburgh Steelers through consistency, leadership, and toughness, his post-coaching life is already taking shape, and it’s a story being played out under the spotlights of sports media.

“EXCLUSIVE: Mike Tomlin is gearing up for a post-coaching career in sports media.” Front Office Sports reported on X, “The ex-Steelers coach has signed with sports media agents Sandy Montag and Alex Flanagan, sources tell FOS.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, Tomlin has signed with Sandy Montag’s agency. The expectation is that Montag, along with former sportscaster-turned-agent Alex Flanagan, will handle any potential negotiations if Tomlin steps into an NFL broadcasting role.

Montag’s track record in the industry is about as strong as it gets. The agency has apparently represented some of the biggest names in sports media, including Bob Costas, John Madden, Mike Tirico, Dick Vitale, Jim Nantz, and Scott Van Pelt.

ADVERTISEMENT

This update comes a few months after Tomlin stepped down as Steelers head coach on January 13, 2026, and now he’s right back in the headlines with a new chapter taking shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking back at Tomlin’s run in Pittsburgh, he’s secured a strong resume, holding a 193–114–2 regular-season record, 8–12 in the playoffs, and a combined 201–126–2 mark. He reached the postseason 13 times, won the AFC North eight times, made two Super Bowls, and won Super Bowl XLIII.

Bill Cowher made the jump to CBS and served as a studio analyst for The NFL Today for nearly two decades. Jimmy Johnson followed a similar route, joining Fox after leaving the Miami Dolphins in 1999 and staying a key voice ever since. He retired from broadcasting in March 2025 after a distinguished 31-year career as a FOX Sports NFL analyst.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with Tomlin stepping into the sports media world, there are plenty of directions he could go and some platforms that could be the right fit.

Mike Tomlin expected to have several TV suitors

There aren’t as many former head coaches in TV roles as there used to be, and that’s partly because of a growing trend in sports media where networks are leaning toward younger talent instead of the more traditional, older coaching figures, as reported by Front Office Sports earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, at 54, he’s expected to draw plenty of interest.

Fox appears to be the frontrunner in the current situation. Although they have already replaced former Miami coach Jimmy Johnson with Rob Gronkowski on their highly rated Sunday NFL pregame show, that does not necessarily mean they are finished making other high-profile additions, especially a former Super Bowl champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fox NFL Sunday” with Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Gronkowski could still add Tomlin.

As for NBC, they are also in a state of flux, having recently parted ways with Tony Dungy after a 17-year run. With a new four-year stretch ahead, leading up to their next Super Bowl in 2029, NBC could be making further changes, potentially including Tomlin.

CBS also has an opening. “The NFL Today” needs to fill a spot after Matt Ryan left to become president of football operations for the Atlanta Falcons, leaving an empty seat on their pregame set.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video doesn’t have a clear role available right now, but someone like Tomlin is the kind of talent networks figure out how to fit in. And with the money Amazon has, paying for a massive yearly salary would not be a problem; they could pay for the deal just from the delivery business.

His decision to step away from the franchise has affected people emotionally within the organization. It is weird to think of the NFL without him on the sidelines. But the fans may not have to get used to this at all if he ends up on TV every week.