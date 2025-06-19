Mike Tomlin Refuses to Give Up Control After Aaron Rodgers Takes Over Locker Room, Says Steelers Insider

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t even unpacked his bag in Pittsburgh, and critics are already raising caution flags. The diva is known for taking over the locker room and controlling the front office. Remember when he joined the Jets? A-Rod got everything he needed. The front office brought Nathaniel Hackett, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and even Davante Adams. But Mike Tomlin is making sure that A-Rod knows that this isn’t Green Bay or New York.

And in Pittsburgh, the decisions are made by the staff or the front office. That’s where Arthur Smith comes in. The OC is responsible for making the O-line indestructible. But has a past that isn’t flattering. His stint with the Falcons was filled with head-scratching play calls, overcooked run-heavy schemes, and the kind of stubbornness that made fans question if the headset was actually plugged in.

While Albert Breer claims that Smith and Rodgers have already begun tearing through the playbook together—cue the romantic comedy montage. The bigger question is: how long before Rodgers calls a timeout, unbuckles his chinstrap, and walks over to tell Smith how much he detested that third-and-eight screen pass? What happens when a strong-willed coaching staff and a Hall of Fame quarterback share a headset? Well, it usually ends in one of them hitting mute.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Christopher Carter, a Steelers insider, recently verified what many had suspected: Rodgers may be in the building, but Mike Tomlin still owns the keys. Carter clarified on the Locked On Steelers podcast that the Steelers “don’t want to concoct or to draw up their entire offense around Aaron Rodgers and like make this all about him.” Translation: this isn’t a place for Jets-style hero worship. Pittsburgh didn’t spend the offseason bringing in Rodgers’ former teammates and freeing up contract money. It cost them $13.65 million to sign him. Not quite enough money to take over the kingdom. That is more akin to saying, ‘We like you, but stay in your lane.’

AD

via Imago Newly signed Quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 dons a Steelers helmet and works out at the Steelers Mini Camp on June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025061003 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Carter underlined, “They want this run game to flourish. They drafted Caleb Johnson for a reason. They’ve been building this offensive line for a reason. They want to be able to have a true balance to this offense.” And it won’t be Madden mode, even though Rodgers will have more freedom at the line—more checks, more tweaks. “I don’t think it’ll be like ‘Oh, you know what, Arthur, I don’t like none of these plays. I’m going to just uh drop a whole new play in the sand,'” Carter jokingly said. And that’s the real vibe here. Rodgers is respected by the Steelers, but this isn’t Green Bay 2.0 or Jets 2.0. Rodgers is supposed to work inside the system, not override it; it’s Mike Tomlin’s team and Arthur Smith’s playbook.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This, to be honest, is most likely what Tomlin has been preparing all along. As the head coach of the NFL’s most competitive team, you don’t last over twenty years by letting quarterbacks take charge. Even those that have rings. But here’s where things get complicated. Rodgers may not be rewriting the playbook, but he’s slowly taking over the locker room.

Mike Tomlin runs the offense, and Rodgers runs everything else

The locker room takeover isn’t in a bad way. It’s actually the most Aaron Rodgers-esque thing ever: subtle yet powerful. Rodgers was straightforward while discussing rookie quarterback Will Howard. “I’m gonna be with him every single day and every single meeting… I’m gonna help him out as much as I can.” He’s not just mentoring; he’s mini-coaching. Sitting next to Howard in meetings. Guiding him through footwork. Giving him access to advanced cheat codes that teach him how to understand defenses.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And, Howard claims that Rodgers is acting with no ego and with respect. The rookie said, “Tell me whatever you think,” to Rodgers. “When he says it, it’s not overstepping, snagging cheat codes from the big boss.” And Mike Tomlin sees it too. Tomlin said about Howard, “He’s doing great,” obviously recognising Rodgers’ influence behind the scenes. It’s subdued yet effective. Rodgers is completely revamping the quarterback’s room as Tomlin continues to hold the reins.

This could be the ideal balance, if anything. Tomlin isn’t relinquishing control, and Rodgers isn’t yelling at play calls just yet. Rather, one of the most brilliant football minds of the past 20 years is subtly influencing the locker room. It’s not flashy. It’s not anarchy. With a little less drama and a bit more humility than the last two stops, it’s just Rodgers doing Rodgers. So, no, he does not make decisions on Sundays. But from Monday to Saturday? The room is already dominated by Rodgers.