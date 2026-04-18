Mike Tomlin Shares Five-Word Message as Daughter Achieves All-American Status

Mike Tomlin is going through another “Proud Dad” moment. Since leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers in January, the former head coach has been a staunch follower of his daughter, Harlyn “Harley” Tomlin’s career. A few weeks back, Harlyn and the Georgia Gymnastics secured a trip to Fort Worth and became one of the top eight teams in the nation. Her dad shared her achievements on social media. Well, this time she has made the Second Team All-American in gymnastics.

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Tomlin wasted no time in sharing the achievement on Instagram, along with the caption, “So proud of my girl. 🖤❤️.” He had added a black and a red heart to highlight the Georgia GymDogs jersey colors.

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Imago Credits via Instagram, @coachtomlin

Harlyn’s All-American status stems from her consistent performances, beginning with her high 9.850 on beam in her debut last year. This season, she’s been even better, hitting a 9.900 on beam in January at the Georgia Quad Meet and posting an elite 9.950 on the floor three separate times, the latest being at the NCAA Regional Final earlier in April. She also earned her first All-SEC nod this season.

This was the program’s first trip to the national championships since 2019, making Harlyn’s role even more special for her father. Unfortunately, the GymDogs’ journey ended in the semifinals on April 16, where they finished third behind No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Florida, scoring 197.2625 to cap off a 24-11 season.

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Regardless, Tomlin is proud of his daughter. He regularly posts pictures of his three children—sons Mayce and Dino, and daughter Harlyn—and celebrates their achievements. Even when the four-star recruit graduated, Tomlin was there. A few months ago, he went to see the Georgia Gymnastics team face LSU, wearing a UGA sweatshirt to support his daughter. While Tomlin is pretty wrapped up in Harlyn’s career, defensive lineman Cam Heyward has shared what the former HC’s plans look like.

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Mike Tomlin can walk into training camps in the upcoming days

After Tomlin stepped down as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ HC, many speculated about his future. Most predicted he would work as an analyst at a broadcast network. However, his former colleague, defensive lineman Cam Heyward, has cleared doubts with an update about Tomlin’s plans.

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“The one thing… I’ve talked to him about is he’s going to visit a lot of coaches that actually would take part in our practices or just come visit,” Cam Heyward said to Rich Eisen on Friday. “He’s going and returning the favor now these days. Whether it’s in basketball or different sports.”

Bill Cowher, Ben Roethlisberger, and James Harrison have visited the Pittsburgh Steelers’ camp. Even former basketball player Jason Kidd and basketball coach John Calipari have visited Tomlin.

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And now, it is Tomlin’s time to return the favor. But it doesn’t look like the Steelers’ campus is the only place he will be going. Since he is close to Sean McVay, he could very well visit the Los Angeles Rams‘ training camp as well. The Steelers will hold a minicamp before the draft from April 20-23. So, there’s a possibility of returning to the Steelers then.

Besides the training camp visits, Heyward also said that Tomlin will keep visiting his daughter in Georgia. He was recently spotted at a New York Knicks game. For the last 19 years, Tomlin has been busy during the offseason, building rosters and adding the right players in free agency and the draft. Now, he is enjoying himself while trying to keep himself busy.