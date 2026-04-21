Mike Tomlin Snubs FOX to Land New Job With Rival Network After Steelers Exit – Report

What does Mike Tomlin’s future look like? That is the question that has been circulating on the internet after he stepped down as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach in January. But after more than three months, it looks like everyone will finally know the answer. There were several speculations that Tomlin would leave the sidelines permanently and become an analyst.

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After the latest reports, those speculations are turning out to be true. However, there is a twist to the story. Initially, FOX Sports offered him an analyst role, but he is expected to snub FOX for a rival network.

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“Mike Tomlin, one of the most intriguing NFL TV prospects in years, is headed to NBC to be a top studio analyst on its Sunday night pregame show, “Football Night in America,” sources briefed on the move told The Athletic on Tuesday,” wrote The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

FOX was the top contender to sign the former Steelers HC since they had an open spot after Jimmy Johnson retired. Moreover, Tomlin is also pretty close with Jay Glazer, who is a member of the FOX network. But ultimately, he ended up joining NBC. Tomlin joining NBC’s Sunday night pregame show “Football Night in America” as an analyst is a great move by the network.

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Imago July 27, 2025: Head Coach Mike Tomlin during the 2025 Steelers Training Camp in Latrobe, PA at Saint Vincent College. /CSM Latrobe USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20250727_faf_cp5_278 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

He has been the head coach of one of the most celebrated franchises in NFL history. Besides that, he has won the Super Bowl and has unmatched knowledge about the game. Combining all these with his phraseology, the show could become the best in America. But NBC bringing Tomlin to the network is not just a hunt for a super face but an investment for the future.

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Similar to Johnson leaving FOX, NBC also dismissed Tony Dungy after 17 seasons. Adding a Super Bowl-winning HC on the analyst panel will certainly help the network overcome the dismissal. Moreover, of all the Sunday NFL pregame shows, NBC’s “Football Night in America” had the highest ratings. But many believe it to be largely because of its airing before the network’s primetime game of the week. As for CBS, Fox, ESPN, and NFL Network, they mostly have the late-morning and noon studio offerings.

While Mike Tomlin’s joining NBC is a major boost to the network and his career, it is not the first time that a Super Bowl-winning head coach has ventured down that path.

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Mike Tomlin is not the only Super Bowl-winning HC on the analyst panel

In the 21st century, Mike Tomlin has one of the best resumes among NFL head coaches. In the 19 seasons, he has steered the Steelers to the playoffs 13 times. He finished his Steelers career with a record of 193-114-2 in the regular season and an 8-12 record in the playoffs. The latter also includes the win over the Arizona Cardinals at Super Bowl XLIII. While these records make him a great addition to the analyst panel, it does not make him unique.

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His predecessor, Bill Cowher, also followed the same path. Cowher stepped down as the Steelers’ HC in 2007, when he was 49. In February 2007, he joined CBS’s “The NFL Today” and has been part of it since. There is also the example of former Dallas Cowboys head coach and FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson.

Johnson served as the HC of the Cowboys for five seasons, from 1989 to 1993. During that time, he won two consecutive Super Bowls. After that, he joined FOX as an analyst. But he left the job to become the Miami Dolphins HC in 1996. Following the 1999 season, returned to FOX and continued until his retirement.

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With Tomlin entering the analyst panel, it remains to be seen which path he takes. Will he take Cowher’s path? Or will he approach Johnson’s path and keep himself available for future coaching offers? It remains to be seen. But as of now, fans are excited to see the former Steelers head coach in a suit, rather than the Nike-branded full sleeves shirt and black sunglasses.