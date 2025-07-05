Mike Tomlin & Steelers Have to Spend More Than $45M For T.J. Watt After Latest Contract Update – Report

Could the former highest-paid defender in NFL history be entering his final summer in black and gold? This year’s offseason is more interesting than ever, and it’s no longer just a matter of ‘if’; it’s quickly becoming a matter of ‘when,’ affecting the fans. In Pittsburgh, the tension is building around T.J. Watt’s next deal. The franchise tag is out of the picture, and the calendar is closing in on camp. Now, the whole league is watching to see how far the Steelers are willing to go to keep their defensive cornerstone in-house.

If you’re wondering where that price tag starts, the answer may have just jumped by another $5 million. With Cowboys phenom Micah Parsons rumored to land a new contract exceeding $45 million per year, insiders like Mike Florio now believe Watt has every incentive to wait and perhaps demand more. Florio broke it down on NFL on NBC: “Let’s wait for one more data point. Let’s see what Micah Parsons gets… because he’s going to get more than Garrett.” This is when things get hard for the Steelers. They can’t call the Browns’ $40 million deal with Myles Garrett an exception anymore; Parsons is about to make it the norm that could change the wage dynamics this year.

The new ceiling of $45 million has officially shifted the market, and Watt, entering the final years of his prime at the age of 30, knows it. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Watt has made it clear behind closed doors: he won’t settle. “Are you willing to pay him upwards of $40 million per year,” Pelissero asked on The Rich Eisen Show, “coming off a back half of 2024 where he didn’t [perform] the way we’re used to?” That question perhaps hangs over the Steelers’ facility like a storm cloud. And the concern isn’t Watt’s talent or commitment, but it’s his age, durability, and whether Pittsburgh can make that kind of financial bet and still stay under the cap long-term.

But this might not be just a one-man race. Florio floated another wrinkle: “Watt may want to wait for Parsons… and Parsons may want to wait for Watt.” It’s now a showdown between the agents, with each trying to get the better deal. That kind of competition doesn’t just escalate the price, but it also raises the stakes for the front office trying to hold the line. And for Pittsburgh, which has already heard rumors that teams like the Eagles and Lions are keeping an eye on things, the longer this goes on without a solution, the more likely the nightmare possibility becomes.

Steelers legend sends a message to T.J. Watt and franchise: “Don’t take it personally”

While the numbers fly around and holdout rumors swirl, Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher is trying to pump the brakes. Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, Cowher delivered a calm reminder to Watt and Steeler Nation: “You can’t take it personally… This is, unfortunately, the part of it that you just have to be patient.” It’s not only what veterans say; it’s also a look at how the franchise has dealt with these situations in the past. Cowher said, “Mike Tomlin and Omar [Khan] and Art [Rooney II]… they’ve exhibited great patience.” And history backs him up: the Steelers let Watt go all the way to Week 1 in 2021 before giving him a huge extension. He went on to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

That said, this time feels different. Watt is older. The number is getting bigger. And the league is moving fast. The front office watched as former key players, including Cam Sutton, Terrell Edmunds, and Mason Cole, walked this offseason. Now, a foundational piece like Watt is at risk of creating a vacuum in both production and leadership. Watt is the face of the Steelers’ defense and the emotional and strategic cornerstone of Mike Tomlin’s identity. This is different from Garrett, Parsons, or even Maxx Crosby.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomloin (left) reacts to linebacker T.J. Watt (90) on the sidelines against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 23-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers may have time, but they don’t have forever. Training camp opens July 23, and another hold-in would only amplify the pressure. Whether it’s $45 million flat or a deal that slightly undercuts Parsons’ pending number, one thing is clear: the floor has shifted. And if Pittsburgh isn’t willing to leap in and make it right, then perhaps someone else will be ready with a checkbook to capitalize on the situation.

As this saga unfolds, the only question left is whether Tomlin and the Steelers are willing to rewrite their own rules or risk watching the Watt era unravel from within.