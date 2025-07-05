Mike Tomlin & Steelers Profit Off as Dolphins Get Worrying $4 Million News

The NFL offseason has a funny way of testing loyalty—not just to players, but to spreadsheets, too. One day you’re hyped over roster moves, the next you’re staring at cap charts like it’s an Econ 101 assignment. This time, it’s the Steelers and Dolphins caught up in a trade that’s got more layers than a playoff parlay. Big names, bigger contracts, and money moves that make accountants sweat. But who’s winning this financial face-off, especially after the Jalen Ramsey trade?

We all know about Jalen Ramsey’s move from Miami to Pittsburgh. Well, it came with a receipt. And the financial footwork might end up favoring the Steelers more than the Dolphins. Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Miami coughed up $4 million upfront and ate another $3 million in dead cap just to seal the deal. Meanwhile, the Steelers? They slide into the trade clean, without any financial bruises.

Yes! Miami really wanted this trade done. They already gave Jalen Ramsey $4 million as part of his big extension back in March. Then, just to seal the deal and move him, they tossed in another $3 million that’ll be spread across 2025 and 2026. So, in total, they’ve paid $7 million just to help make this trade happen. Now, Pittsburgh gets an elite All-Pro cornerback at a discount, while the Dolphins are still covering part of the cost. Pretty wild, right?

Pelissero explained in simpler terms, “Jaylen Ramsay got a raise, but that’s because, as conditions of the deal, the Dolphins already paid him $4 million back in March as part of his contract and a bonus. Then they had to take on $3 million, which was really 1.5 from this year and 1.5 from next year. So the Dolphins paid that out as a lump sum with three million. So in the end, Jaylen Ramsey does make more money, which is great for Jaylen Ramsey. Another million a half dollars in 2025.“

He further added, “But really that’s the Dolphins paying upfront 1.5 of his salary next year for him to end up in Pittsburgh.” Translation? The Steelers are only on the hook for around $19 million of Ramsey’s 2025 deal, not the full $26.6 million everyone saw in the headlines. Smart. So, Mike Tomlin’s probably grinning right now. His defense just got a serious upgrade without messing up the cap sheet. And with tight end Jonnu Smith also coming over, this trade’s starting to feel less like a blockbuster and more like a clearance aisle steal for Steelers fans.

When it comes to the cap, Pittsburgh’s sitting pretty with about $18.622 million in space after the Jalen Ramsey trade. They’ve got plenty of wiggle room heading into 2026, which is huge as they start to prepare for long-term moves. They’ve already spent $259.8 million this year and only have $6.6 million in dead cap. Clean books and a calculated path forward.

This doesn’t feel like your classic win-win. It’s more of a win for Pittsburgh and a big loss for Miami.

Dolphins’ $4 Million Jalen Ramsey Gamble is proving costly?

For Dolphins fans, it feels like a major swing and a miss. That $4 million bonus they handed Ramsey back in March is just gone with no return on investment. And the extra $3 million they kicked in? Half of that hits the books in both 2025 and 2026, which means they are not just losing talent but also limiting their own flexibility for the future.

Now, Miami is staring at $38.4 million in dead cap and just $13.7 million left to work with, putting them 28th in the league in available space. But Miami is losing more than just money. Miami’s trade moves have left two big gaps-one at tight end and the other at cornerback. They quickly filled the TE spot by pulling off a surprise deal for retired vet Darren Waller. But when it comes to cornerback? That’s where things get tricky.

According to The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins aren’t planning to throw money around, even after losing Jalen Ramsey. There is interest in at least one veteran CB, but Miami hasn’t made any bigger financial moves to lock someone in. And there’s a reason-they’ve been burned too many times. Ramsey didn’t live up to expectations, and guys like Xavien Howard and Byron Jones also fell short despite big investments. Now, after years of disappointment at the position, Miami’s front office is hesitant. They’re sticking to their price range, even if that means letting a key position go unaddressed. And that’s exactly what’s worrying, there’s a real need at the corner, but no urgency to spend and fix it.

They’re losing their identity. Fitzpatrick is gone. And while he’s heading back to familiar ground, the Dolphins’ secondary takes a major hit. And with that, all eyes shift to Tua Tagovailoa, who suddenly faces even more pressure. A shakier defense means the margin for error on offense just got a whole lot thinner. This isn’t how it was supposed to go. The Dolphins were supposed to reload and make another run instead of hitting the panic button. Now, fans are left wondering if the front office knows something we don’t, or if they just fumbled their shot at a ring.

But the Steelers? Flying. With a stacked roster that now includes veterans like Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, and Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh looks like they’re ready for a playoff run. And they did so without breaking the bank.