Mike Tomlin & Steelers to Be Blamed for TJ Watt Contract Disaster

The Pittsburgh Steelers are actively working to secure a long-term contract extension for their star linebacker, T.J. Watt, whose current four-year, $112 million deal is set to expire after the 2025 season. Watt, a cornerstone of the Steelers’ defense since being drafted in 2017, has expressed a strong desire to remain with the team. “I don’t want to leave this place,” Watt stated, emphasizing his commitment to being part of the solution for the team’s future success. Negotiations are expected to be challenging, as Watt’s performance places him among the elite defenders in the NFL.

He led the league with six forced fumbles in 2024 and has accumulated 108 career sacks, making him the franchise’s all-time leader in that category. Given recent contracts awarded to other top pass rushers, such as Myles Garrett’s $40 million annual deal with the Cleveland Browns, Watt’s new contract is anticipated to be in the range of $35–$37 million per year. Watt’s absence from the team’s voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) has raised concerns, signaling potential dissatisfaction with his current contract situation. However, according to Mike Florio and Chris Simms, the delay in signing him might backfire on the Steelers after Micah Parsons’ impending contract.

During a recent conversation on the Pro Football Talk show, Florio said, “Problem is now that the market has now changed. JJ Watt talked about it last week, Chris, and even though he wouldn’t address TJ’s situation. You can kind of read between the tea leaves. As a wise man off and says they waited too long, they waited too long. The markets have gone up the markets over 40 now. And you know what’s going to happen? TJ Watt can end up signing for than 40, and it’s going to make Micah Parsons’ deal even more expensive. Because the cowboys keep dragging their feet, too. ”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Simms was also quick to add his take on the ongoing matter. He said, “So you got that, but the other thing too, and I’ll say this, like Ryan Clark said this on ESPN. Last week, he made a mention that Micah Parsons’ contracts are going to blow things out of the water. He said it in such a way that he knew something. That you know, the rest of us don’t know whether he’s represented by that. Same you something right there, and that can make things a little interesting or more difficult with the Steelers and TJ Watt”. The Steelers’ front office, led by General Manager Omar Khan, has expressed a strong interest in retaining Watt for the long haul. “We want T.J. here for a long time,” Khan stated, indicating the organization’s commitment to keeping Watt as a “legacy” player. But what does Ben Roethlisberger think about the whole situation?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Steelers’ legend gives honest verdict on T.J. Watt’s future with the team

Back in the summer of 2021, there was a quiet tension hanging over the Steel City. One you couldn’t ignore if you were paying attention. T.J. Watt was present, but not quite all in. He walked that fine line between being a team player and asserting his value. While his teammates went through full practices, Watt stuck to individual drills, as if prepping for a one-man negotiation tour. Everyone around the facility tried to play it cool, brushing it off like business as usual. But let’s be real—the contract vibes were impossible to miss. You could feel that something was brewing, even if no one said it out loud.

Fast forward to today, and here we are—caught in a familiar loop. T.J. Watt is back in contract talks. The Steelers haven’t signed him to a new deal this offseason. And yes, he’s likely sitting out the team’s OTAs this week. Sound familiar? That’s right—once again, Watt is pushing for a contract extension. What’s different this time? His absence is making waves—and not just the usual kind of headlines. This time, all eyes are on the situation, and the stakes feel higher than ever. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger recently returned to his podcast to weigh in on the team’s quarterback outlook and the ongoing OTAs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Big Ben shared his perspective on T.J. Watt’s possible absence from the workouts. He feels that at this point in his career, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Watt sits out. Ben said, “I’m sure TJ’s not going to be at OTAs. “No one’s going to think twice if TJ’s not at OTAs. Um, I would never expect Troy or James Harrison or any of those guys to be at OTA at this point in their career.” Looking at how things are unfolding, it’s starting to look like T.J. Watt could once again take a stand during the Steelers’ offseason. The first move? Skipping the OTAs. It’s a clear signal that Watt is focused on securing the big contract he believes he deserves, willing to make his absence felt as part of the negotiation process.