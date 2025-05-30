Mike Tomlin Takes Strong Decision for Aaron Rodgers Amid Steelers’ Trade Talks with Dolphins

Remember that breathless heartbeat before Franco Harris snatched destiny from mid-air in ’72? That same electric possibility hangs over Pittsburgh right now as Mike Tomlin, the NFL’s longest-tenured maestro, explores “Every avenue to elevate our offensive competency.” In the last four of five seasons, Pittsburgh has come close. But it seems like after every first round, their primary QB picks his bags, empties his locker room, and leaves the city for good. Honestly, a 38-29-1 record over the last four seasons is a far cry from their previous Super Bowl standards. The Steel City, ever since departure of Ben Rothlisberger three years ago, simply cannot find stability or success at the post. And this year, the crescendo is hinging on one man: Aaron Rodgers.

But what is new in this saga that seemingly is turning stale by the day? Sure, there was a high point with the once-elite QB traveling to the headquarters and sitting down with HC Mike Tomlin to have a “Productive meeting.” But it’s been three months since the whispers began still Tomlin decided “To wait a little longer.” For the passionate Steelers fans, the patience is wearing thin. And well, Aaron Rodgers is still on the “You never know” train. Some are not even enthusiastic to add the QB who might bring the veteran leadership but is on a downward slope of his elite career. And if that ship sails, Tomlin will have a handful of options in the QB room apart from a possible trade:

Mason Rudolph: Although the HC continues to give hints to wait for Rodgers or bring in another QB1, the 29-year-old QB continues to practice like the primary signal caller claiming, “That’s nothing new to me. There’s been constant noise.” In his previous stint with the Steelers, Rudolph did close to nothing in his only 13 starts in the first six seasons. But the other options are just as stagnant.

Skyler Thompson: He brings some starting experience to the team from his time with the Miami Dolphins, including their postseason loss to the Buffalo Bills with a 40% completion rate. He started a total of three games as a rookie for Miami when Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were injured. B ut at best, he is projected to be the QB3.

Will Howard: The sixth-round rookie has the athleticism and will to be the starter. But let’s push it to the ‘someday‘ file. Playing against the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen in the AFC might be a little too much at this point. Still, Tomlin could try a hand and see if Howard can finally take the spot vacated by Big Ben all those years ago and maybe, just maybe, show a glimmer of a possibility to be the franchise QB at some point.

And if not any of these? Tomlin is making some decisions in the coach’s room, targeting QB from Atlanta, Kirk Cousins. The Falcons chose to run with Michael Penix Jr. at the center and basically showed the door to the veteran. In fact, they have made calls, asking, “Any acquiring team to pay $20 million of the $45 million worth of guarantees left on Cousins’ contract,” as Adam Schefter reported. So, if a $10M for a year Rodgers is a no-show, Tomlin is set to trigger an offense freshly armed with the cannon-like talents of DK Metcalf. And he is already making moves.

According to a latest tweet by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, “The #Steelers have had preliminary conversations with multiple teams about potentially adding another playmaker on offense to complement DK Metcalf, per multiple sources. Pittsburgh is believed to be motivated to get a deal done at some point, though there’s still plenty of time before the season. The Steelers could have up to 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.”

After months of waiting on Rodgers, Tomlin, ever the strategist, isn’t just waiting by the phone. Although many believe that the head coach is ready to give the former Packers QB time until their season begins in September, he is making other plans, actively probing alternatives. It’s a delicate dance, reminiscent of the patience required before Harris’s miracle catch—knowing the big play could come, but preparing relentlessly regardless. Speaking of preparing, the QB post is not the only one that the Steelers are trying to fill up.

Meanwhile, intrigue from South Beach heats the North Shore

While the Rodgers saga simmers, Tomlin and GM Omar Khan are multitasking like pros. Enter Jonnu Smith, the Miami Dolphins’ Pro Bowl tight end who just exploded for a franchise TE record 88 catches and 884 yards last season. Sources confirmed ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Steelers and Dolphins are deep in trade talks.

Why the keen interest? Look no further than Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith. Their history reads like a playbook: he coached Jonnu in Tennessee (2018–2020, where Smith hauled in eight TDs in 2020), then traded for him again in Atlanta. It’s a connection deeper than most pass patterns—Smith isn’t just a TE; in Arthur’s system, he’s a versatile weapon who thrives.

Landing Smith, however, isn’t straightforward. He’s seeking a reworked deal from his current $4.8 M 2025 cap hit, and his absence from Miami’s voluntary OTAs underscores his stance. For the Dolphins, moving Smith would be another seismic shift, joining the departures of stalwarts like Jalen Ramsey and Terron Armstead.

Their thin TE position would rely on blockers like Pharaoh Brown and Julian Hill. For Pittsburgh? It’s a luxury pursuit. Pat Freiermuth just secured a hefty $48 M extension. Darnell Washington is a mountain of a blocker. Connor Heyward brings hybrid value, and they added Donald Parham Jr. for red-zone flair.

Carrying four TEs again is possible, but adding Smith’s elite receiving chops would be a statement—a declaration that Tomlin wants more firepower, especially if Rodgers arrives needing familiar, reliable targets. As Arthur Smith knows intimately, Jonnu delivers. Remember that insane 2023 play where he hit 21.15 mph on a 60-yard TD screen? That’s the dynamism Pittsburgh covets.

Tomlin’s maneuvering speaks volumes. With nearly $48.4 M in cap space (12th most) and a potential war chest of 12 picks in the 2026 Draft, he has the ammo. He’s addressing the offensive shortcomings that saw the 2024 squad rank a dismal 29th in red-zone TD% (48.21%) despite improving to 13th in EPA/play. Adding Metcalf was a cannon blast. Pursuing Rodgers is the moonshot. Chasing Smith? That’s a savvy veteran move, building layers of competence.

It’s a balancing act worthy of the Steel City’s legacy. The ghost of the ‘Immaculate Reception’ reminds us that sometimes, victory comes from sheer, unexpected will meeting preparation. And Tomlin is preparing for every scenario. Rodgers under center, launching bombs to Metcalf. Or Rudolph efficiently distributing to a bolstered cast featuring a potential new Pro Bowl tight end. The pieces are moving on the board. The Terrible Towels are poised to wave.

The only certainty in Pittsburgh is that Tomlin isn’t sitting idle. He’s playing chess while the league plays checkers, aiming to turn that breathless anticipation into another chapter of Steelers glory. As the great Phil Jackson once mused in ‘The Last Dance’, “The strength of the team is the individual. The strength of the individual is the team.” Tomlin is meticulously strengthening both, one bold decision at a time. The next move is his.