Mike Tomlin Told to End Aaron Rodgers ‘Circus’ Soon as NFL Insider Reveals QB’s Joining Date

Did Mike Tomlin make a leap bigger than he could land? He traded away both of last year’s starters, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Currently, he projects Mason Rudolph as the starter, unless the roster adds another player. But deep down, his greatest hope is to see Super Bowl winner Aaron Rodgers in a black-and-gold jersey. The hints have been circulating for a while now: the secret practices, the session with DK Metcalf, and even Packers head coach Matt LaFleur hinting that “A-Rod will join them”?

The real question is: when? It looms large and directly in front of them. OTAs have begun, and teams are busy practicing with their teammates—but the famed quarterback is nowhere to be seen. Instead, he’s been making podcast appearances. Just a few days ago, he was discussing the pyramids of Egypt with Joe Rogan on his podcast.

Mike Tomlin hasn’t yet been able to get him into the building. On the surface, everything appears calm, but an NFL insider has revealed the underlying tension. During the May 30 episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Tom Pelissero said, “If I’m the Steelers, if I’m a player on that team, if I’m a coach on that team, if I’m the owner of that team, I want the circus to happen as soon as possible.” He later added that Mike Tomlin would prefer Rodgers to arrive before training camp.

He explained, “I want the part about Aaron’s coming in and what he’s going to say and how he’s going to explain—I want that done. I want that dead and buried before we show up for training camp.” We all want a conclusion here, right?

The waiting game is going on. During the NFL Owners Spring Meeting in Minnesota a few days back, the owner, Art Rooney II, claimed that they were ready to wait for some more time. Moreover, sources revealed that some people close to him were dealing with cancer. While the reasons are there, the fans want him in the Acrisure soon.

They are also looking at Kirk Cousins as his replacement if anything goes wrong. But for the most part, the hope is pinned on A-rod. With all positive reports coming from different corners that Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers will play together, the fans want the confirmation. Brace yourselves, we’ve got the insider scoop.

NFL insider reveals Aaron Rodgers’ rumored joining date

Every offseason is a drama for A-Rod. Last year, at the NY Jets, he was busy with his childhood dream of an Egypt Trip while the mandatory minicamp was on. What later followed was a mayhem which ended with HC Robert Saleh‘s firing. This year, the Steelers‘ mandatory minicamp starts on June 9.

Talking about the expected joining date, Pelissero added, “He (Aaron Rodgers) talks all the time with Mike Tomlin. He’s talked with Arthur Smith. So there’s there’s all these signs that he’s coming, but he hasn’t affirmatively said, Hey! June 9th, book me the ticket. I’m coming in and I’m gonna join this team.” Now, June 9 is the day when everyone is waiting for the veteran to join.

It means everything will happen pretty soon. The Jets released him. And the black and the gold haven’t signed a contract with him. So, he’s not under any formal agreement to join. But the earlier he joins, the better it will be for everyone. It would also give them 3 months of offseason to prepare strategies. What do you think? Is he coming to Pittsburgh? Let us know in the comments.