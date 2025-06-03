Mike Tomlin Warned About Botching Aaron Rodgers Deal After Steelers Legend’s Strong Message to QB

The Steelers’ offseason is starting to feel like the setup to a Hollywood drama. Mike Tomlin wants Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh—badly. He sees him as the missing piece to make another Super Bowl run. But even after months of courtship, Rodgers remains unsigned, and time’s running out. The future Hall of Famer has been spending more time on Joe Rogan’s podcast talking about the pyramids than on the field, and the black and gold faithful are getting restless. Rodgers has said he’s been helping family members deal with cancer, but beyond that, things feel murky. Something isn’t adding up.

Fresh buzz out of Pittsburgh suggests the Steelers might pivot. There’s chatter about a potential push for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins if Rodgers falls through. Meanwhile, Tomlin’s keeping the door open for Mason Rudolph as a fallback option. But let’s be real—if Rodgers turns them down, the fallout could be massive. After all the buildup, a no from A-Rod would feel like the rug being pulled out from under the franchise.

On the June 1 episode of The Maggie and Perloff Show, analyst Maggie Gray didn’t hold back: “If Aaron Rodgers ends up giving them the stiff arm, whether it’s because he ends up retiring or change of heart or goes on some kind of Ayahuasca trip and never comes back, this could be fireable of Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan in Pittsburgh.”

The logic is simple—Tomlin and GM Omar Khan have put their reputations on the line here. They’ve sold the dream to the fans, to the players, and even to Steelers owner Art Rooney II. Following the NFL owners’ spring meeting in Minnesota, Rooney implied the team was willing to wait a little longer. But OTAs are underway, minicamp is just around the corner, and Rodgers still hasn’t suited up. NFL insider Tom Pelissero recently pointed to June 9 as a potential reporting date, with the mandatory minicamps kicking off around then, but even that’s not confirmed.

Gray doubled down: “Because if I am the owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and I just watched you guys botch this to high heavens…”. Safe to say the Steelers are skating on thin ice. The longer Rodgers stays quiet, the more precarious Tomlin’s gamble looks.

Steelers legend isn’t a fan of Aaron Rodgers

Terry Bradshaw isn’t the type to sugarcoat, and this week, he went all in on Aaron Rodgers—and the franchise’s pursuit of him. On 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, the Hall of Famer called the idea of bringing in Rodgers “a joke.” “Bring him in for one year? Are you kidding me?” Bradshaw said. “That guy needs to stay in California. Go chew on bark and whisper to the gods.”

It all kicked off when questions arose about whether Rodgers would wear No. 12—Bradshaw’s iconic number. While Bradshaw might have considered blessing the move if Rodgers signed on for multiple years, most analysts expect the QB would play just one season before reevaluating. That alone doesn’t sit well with the Steelers great.

Bradshaw also took a shot at Tomlin’s handling of former starter and Pitt alumnus, Kenny Pickett: “I liked Kenny Pickett. I liked him at Pitt. I know him, I know what he’s like,” Bradshaw said. But he didn’t mince words when pointing the finger at the coaching staff. He made it clear—if Pickett didn’t pan out, that wasn’t entirely on the young QB.

The Steelers are still in limbo, and the biggest move of the offseason hasn’t landed yet. But with OTA sessions rolling and Bradshaw fuming from the sidelines, one thing’s for sure: this saga’s far from over—and Mike Tomlin’s clock is ticking.