Mike Tomlin’s Immediate Future Plans Revealed Amid Interest From Multiple NFL TV Networks

His immediate future is still unclear.

Outside interest is already building around him.

Following his decision to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin has gone off the grid. But that hasn’t stopped an NFL insider from uncovering his immediate plans.

“The way to get in touch with him right now is through Kiya [Tomlin],” Jay Glazer said. “You put his phone away. He’s in Georgia with Harley. And he’s like, All I’m doing is hanging with Harley [Tomlin], getting myself in shape, working on my mental and physical health, and I am falling off the reservation for ages.”

Three days after stepping down, Mike Tomlin appeared in Athens, Georgia, far from any NFL spotlight. SEC Network cameras showed him in the stands with his wife, Kiya Tomlin, supporting his daughter, Harley Tomlin, during a major gymnastics meet. Instead of roaming the sidelines at Acrisure Stadium, the former Pittsburgh Steelers coach spent the night cheering like any proud parent.

While Tomlin has fully unplugged, his exit from the Steelers marked a turning point in the Steel City. After nearly 20 years leading the Black and Gold at Acrisure Stadium, he walked away from the same franchise he once inherited from Bill Cowher in 2007. Although portions of Steelers Nation voiced frustration over postseason struggles, his overall record still places him among the organization’s most respected leaders.

Naturally, speculation exploded almost instantly. Some analysts connected him to television roles with major networks. Others predicted a quick return to the sidelines with another franchise. However, Glazer poured cold water on those projections. He described a coach who is not preparing for TV and not lining up interviews either.

“Right now, I say, I think he’s done,” Glazer noted. “But everyone who says, ‘He’s going to TV!’ He’s not even close to this. But it’s not even there. I said to him, ‘Hey, if we do TV, are you gonna use your agent?’ And he’s like, ‘F–k no.’ I said, ‘Well, I gotta get you an agent,’ and he said, ‘Yeah. When the time’s right, you tell me who to go with.’ We’re not even there. We’re months away from talking about it.”

Still, despite those strong words, the chatter around potential TV gigs refuses to slow down.

NFL Networks are closely monitoring Mike Tomlin

Even though former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin may think twice about stepping into television, the networks aren’t hesitating to pursue him. In fact, FOX, ESPN, NBC, CBS, and Amazon Prime Video would instantly upgrade their coverage with his presence and his famous Tomlin-isms.

Insider Andrew Marchand even reported that each of them could line up multi-million-dollar offers to get him on air.

“FOX is considered the favorite, as it has not filled Jimmy Johnson’s seat on FOX’s NFL studio show following Johnson’s retirement,” Andrew Marchand reported. “FOX NFL Sunday, featuring Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Rob Gronkowski, has a top-line resume requirement: Must be a Hall of Famer or future Hall of Famer.”

Now, we are not debating his Canton case here. However, FOX isn’t the only network with a long-standing interest. Over at CBS Sports, the sentiment is much the same.

For nearly a decade, media power brokers from former CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus to the legendary Al Michaels have pointed to Tomlin as a natural TV analyst. Simply put, he would enter the market at the perfect time.

Meanwhile, ESPN continues to build momentum as it prepares for its first Super Bowl in February 2027. The network wants more star power around Monday Night Football to match Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and the Mannings.

Likewise, NBC could also reshape its studio lineup after its upcoming Super Bowl broadcast and might push hard before its next four-year cycle begins.

So now, with networks lining up, the only real question is simple. What does Tomlin want?