Mike Tomlin’s NBC Contract Reportedly Leaves Door Open for NFL Coaching Return

Mike Tomlin spent nearly two decades steering the Pittsburgh Steelers through every conceivable storm without ever posting a single losing season. But when he walked away from that sideline after the 2025 campaign to take a seat at NBC’s studio desk, something changed. With the NFL season nearing the halfway mark, league circles are already talking about an inevitable return to coaching.

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“Mike Tomlin is expected to be in extremely high demand as an NFL head coaching candidate in the coming months, but it’s not considered automatic that he would leave his broadcasting job at NBC to accept a big-money coaching offer,” writes Front Office Sports’ Mark Maske.

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“It is believed that Tomlin’s contract with NBC would allow him to depart the network for an NFL coaching job. But other factors, such as the demands of coaching as compared to those in his promising broadcasting career, are expected to receive consideration.”

Execution of that exit clause, however, comes with an economic anchor. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that Tomlin’s broadcast compensation is heavily backloaded, meaning an early walk-away to help a struggling franchise would mean sacrificing a big portion of the guaranteed network money designed to keep him in the booth long-term.

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“He’s been a guy who network executives have been looking at for a long time,” Marchand said on his podcast recently. “When I’d ask them, probably going back a decade, ‘Who’s number one on your list who is an active either player or coach?’ Tomlin was almost always number one.

“NBC snares him, big money deal … a little backloaded, so they want him to stay. That’s an incentive for him to stay. Could he go back to coaching? He says no, but we’ll see. I think he’ll be under the spotlight.”

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But would Tomlin want to walk away?

Whether an eager ownership group can wave enough cash to break through that barrier depends entirely on a metric a salary cap can’t touch: quality of life. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Tomlin pulled back the curtain on how dramatically his physical health and stress levels shifted the moment he stepped off the coaching treadmill.

Painting a detailed picture of what a normal autumn looks like after nearly two decades of game-planning, Tomlin noted that he’s “having the time of my life.” He revealed he’s never experienced a normal August training camp cycle since he was eight years old, and he doesn’t seem to be in any rush to go back.

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“My pulse rate’s a lot lower. It’s crazy how quickly you can get used to chilling. I’ve enjoyed 2026, man,” Tomlin said. “The free time, having an opportunity to really just focus on my wellness, getting into shape and things of that nature. When you lead a football team and a football organization, sometimes you put yourself last, and so it’s been good to kind of focus on some things like that and to really just have time to be present with my family and friends.”

This domestic bliss contrasts sharply with the brewing storm across NFL front offices, though. Struggling franchises are already making changes to their coaching staff. With Mike Tomlin’s coaching record, his phone is bound to ring the second he signals that he’s listening to offers. In fact, highlighting just how aggressively teams will pursue him if a vacancy opens up, an unnamed team official told FOS about the ripple effect Tomlin’s availability could cause:

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“He will clearly be at the top of the list for any team that has an opening,” an official told FOS. “If he’s willing to come back, that could cause a team or two to create an opening. It’s a call that you have to make if you’re looking for a coach.”

As the winter hiring cycle approaches, the true battle won’t be just over contract language or network buyout clauses. It will come down to whether a coach who finally found his pulse rate can resist the competitive pull of the sideline when a franchise comes knocking.