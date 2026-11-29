How much would it take to convince Mike Tomlin to become the next head coach of the New York Jets? During a discussion on Fox Sports Radio, the conversation took an unusual turn when the hosts began joking about the kind of financial incentive that might persuade the former Pittsburgh Steelers coach to make the move. The hypothetical eventually reached the billions, with Nvidia becoming an unlikely part of the discussion.

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The exchange was particularly interesting because Tomlin’s name continues to surface whenever potential NFL coaching vacancies are discussed. After spending 19 seasons in Pittsburgh, he stepped away from the Steelers in January 2026 and moved into broadcasting with NBC Sports. His next career move remains a subject of speculation, but Jay Glazer, who is close to Tomlin, appears to have a firm opinion about one possible destination.

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Glazer made his position clear when the discussion turned to the Jets. As highlighted by NFL reporter Ari Meirov, the Fox Sports insider suggested that even an extraordinary financial incentive would not persuade Tomlin to take the job.

“You can give him the $82 billion that the Nvidia guy lost, and he won’t do it.”

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The figure was part of a humorous hypothetical, not an actual offer or evidence of negotiations. Nevertheless, Glazer’s message was unmistakable: he does not believe Tomlin would become the Jets’ head coach, regardless of the money involved.

We Don’t Think Aaron Rodgers Is the Problem. Here’s Why.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow He’s 42. The new plan asked more of his arm, not less. Imago 2025Arthur Smith2026Mike McCarthy Passes a game 35 40 Long passes a game 3.1 5.2 Sacks a game 1.8 3.1 Runs a game 22.5 21.7 How good1st of 32 How often27th of 32 arrow_upwardBetter at itGreat at it, barely used Does it lessDoes it morearrow_forward Long passes that get caught Bengals, the best 58% NFL NFL average 37% Steelers with Rodgers 21% The verdict So, no. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the problem. The plan is. A 42-year-old was asked to throw more and longer, while the NFL’s best running game sat unused. How goodHow often Running the ball1st27th Fake handoffs7th31st Long passes30th3rd Ranks are out of 32 teams. Data: nflverse and FTN, Steelers games through Week 11, 2026. arrow_back See why arrow_forward ES ran all 621 plays from his ten starts. Last year his throws were kept short. This year he was asked to throw more, and longer. Best running game in the NFL, 27th in use. Buffalo runs it six more times a game. 7th best with the fake handoff, 31st in using it. Buffalo uses it far more. 3rd worst at long passes, 3rd most thrown. Buffalo catches nearly twice as many. This part is on Rodgers. About 1 in 5 long passes was caught, a career low. One thing is on him: the long pass. Everything else was the plan.

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That assessment should not be confused with Tomlin ruling out a return to coaching altogether. The former Steelers coach addressed his future during an NBC Sports conference call on November 11, when he was asked about his new broadcasting role and the possibility of NFL teams approaching him with coaching opportunities.

Tomlin said he was enjoying his new position and had not spent any time considering a return to the sidelines.

“I haven’t given one iota of thought about coaching. I’m sure that some of that’s going to come up in the not-too-distant future, but I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it.”

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He also explained that he was enjoying the opportunity to watch football from a different perspective and learn the demands of television. Having spent nearly two decades preparing teams for NFL games, Tomlin is now focused on improving his ability to analyse the sport and communicate his observations to viewers.

There is little doubt that Tomlin would attract interest if he eventually reconsidered coaching. He finished his Pittsburgh tenure with a 193-114-2 regular-season record, eight AFC North titles, and a Super Bowl XLIII championship. Additionally, the Steelers reached the playoffs 13 times during his 19 seasons.

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Tomlin’s consistency was particularly remarkable. The former Steelers HC never recorded a losing season during his time in Pittsburgh, becoming the first head coach in NFL history to begin his career with 19 consecutive non-losing seasons. That achievement, alongside his Super Bowl success, established him as one of the most accomplished coaches of his generation.

For now, Tomlin remains part of NBC Sports’ NFL coverage, and his own comments suggest that he is concentrating on that opportunity rather than planning his next coaching move. Whether another franchise eventually manages to tempt him back remains unanswered. But if the Jets are hoping to make that happen, Glazer’s comments suggest they should look elsewhere.